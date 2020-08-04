Eskom and SIU

Pieter Du Toit | Assistant Editor at News24
Power utility Eskom and the Special Investigating Unit yesterday issued summonses in the North Gauteng High Court to recover funds including from former executives, board members and members of the Gupta family and their associates. The claim for damages relates to the recovery of about R3.8 billion diverted illegally from Eskom. We speak to News24 deputy news editor, Pieter du Toit about the story.
Find out more about Ingrid Jones as she chats to John Maytham ahead of An hour with Ingrid Jones on CapeTalk
Guest: Ingrid Jones | Founder-Director at Mikateko Media
Este Rabe | Band member at Bottomless Coffee BandLISTEN TO PODCAST
Olav Orheim | Norwegian glaciologistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape GovernmentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Glenda Grey | Professor at Sa Medical Research CouncilLISTEN TO PODCAST
Jason Basson | GQ magazineLISTEN TO PODCAST
Peter-Allan Finlayson | Winemaker at GabrielskloofLISTEN TO PODCAST
Marc Mendelson | Researcher of Infectious Diseases at University of Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kate Mosse | null at AuthorLISTEN TO PODCAST