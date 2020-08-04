Eskom and SIU

Pieter Du Toit | Assistant Editor at News24



Power utility Eskom and the Special Investigating Unit yesterday issued summonses in the North Gauteng High Court to recover funds including from former executives, board members and members of the Gupta family and their associates. The claim for damages relates to the recovery of about R3.8 billion diverted illegally from Eskom. We speak to News24 deputy news editor, Pieter du Toit about the story.