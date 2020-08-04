Blitzboks prepare to return to training

Guest: Neil Powell



The Springbok Sevens are due to start training in Stellenbosch from next Tuesday. Coach Neil Powell says he believes his squad’s return will not only boost the Blitzbok players on a physical level but will also give them a mental boost. They are due to undergo COVID-19 testing on Thursday as part of the return to play protocols. We speak to Neil Powell about the team