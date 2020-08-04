TikTok and Microsoft

Duncan McLeod | Founder and Editor at Techcentral
US President Donald Trump has given the go-ahead for Microsoft to pursue an acquisition of the Chinese-owned video app, TikTok. This came after he earlier threatened to ban it from the United States. We speak to Duncan McLeod, founder and editor at TechCentral about the story.
Find out more about Ingrid Jones as she chats to John Maytham ahead of An hour with Ingrid Jones on CapeTalk
Guest: Ingrid Jones | Founder-Director at Mikateko Media
