New 90-minute test for Covid

Guest: Wolfgang Preiser
The BBC is reporting that new 90-minute tests that can detect the coronavirus and flu are to be rolled out in care homes and laboratories in the UK from next week. The British government says the swab and DNA tests will help distinguish between Covid-19 and other seasonal illnesses. Currently, three quarters of test results in that country are returned within 24 hours. We speak to Prof Wolfgang Preiser about the test.
Find out more about Ingrid Jones as she chats to John Maytham ahead of An hour with Ingrid Jones on CapeTalk
Guest: Ingrid Jones | Founder-Director at Mikateko Media
