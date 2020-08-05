Organisations say school nutrition rollout plans are full of holes

Tendai Mafuma is Section 27's legal researcher and the organisation's main research lead on the case



Equal Education, Equal Education Law Centre and Section 27 issues a joint media statement today saying the the school nutrition programme rollout plans filed by education MECs are full of holes, and they plan to write to Minister Angie Motshekga, asking her to fix hers. We speak to Tendai Mafuma, Section 27's legal researcher and the organisation's main research lead on the case.