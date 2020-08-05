National Ventilator Project

Guest: Justin Jonas | Project Scientist & Engineer



We speak to Justin Jonas, the technical advisor for the NVP and chief technologist at SARAO which has been mandated by DTI to run the National Ventilator Project. Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel has said that more than 20,000 South African-built ventilators will be rolled out to meet the surge in Covid-19 cases.