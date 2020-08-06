Poaching in Kleinmond area

Guest: Nkosinathi Dana



There has been tension in the Betty's Bay and Kleinmond area between locals and poachers which boiled over last week when one resident alleged pointed a shotgun at a person they believed was a poacher. We speak to Nkosinathi Dana, Chief Director of Monitoring, Compliance and Surveillance, Fisheries Management Branch , Department of Environment , Forestry and Fisheries about the situation in the area.