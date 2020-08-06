Khaya Sithole says we're doing transformation wrong

Guest: Khaya Sithole



Accountant, academic and activist, Khaya Sithole, wrote on News24 today that he believes we are going about transformation the wrong way. He says regulation is the most effective when it follows a model of compliance incentives for participants in the market which balance the costs of compliance, while providing leeway for corrective enforcement. And this, he says, means that a crackdown on non-compliant companies may achieve very little.