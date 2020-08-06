Calls for urgent intervention in Cape Town deeds office

Stefan le Roux | Member of the Cape Town Attorneys' Association and Partner at Glyn Marais



Western Cape Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier, has called on the national Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform, Thoko Didiza, to intervene urgently intervene to ensure officials at the Cape Town deeds offices follow the necessary Covid-19 safety protocols. We speak to Stefan le Roux, a partner at Glyn Marais and member of the CT Attorney's Association to get his view on the situation.