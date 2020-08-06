Update on the situation in Lebanon

Guest: Paula Slier
As the death toll continues to rise in Lebanon following a massive explosion in the city's port on Tuesday, the government has given investigators just four days to determine who is responsible for the the devastating blast. The provisional death toll stands at 137, with dozens missing and 5,000 wounded. It's estimated that some 300,000 people may be homeless because damage to the city. We speak to our Middle East correspondent, Paula Slier, for an update.
Find out more about Ingrid Jones as she chats to John Maytham ahead of An hour with Ingrid Jones on CapeTalk
Guest: Ingrid Jones | Founder-Director at Mikateko Media
