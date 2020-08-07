South Africa to send special envoys to Zimbabwe

Guest: Peter Fabricius



President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed two Special Envoys to Zimbabwe in a bid to help it out of its downward political and economic spiral. Former cabinet minister, Sydney Mufamadi, and former parliamentary speaker, Baleka Mbete, will travel to Harare shortly to determine how South Africa can assist. We speak to Peter Fabricius, an Africa correspondent for the Daily Maverick and a consultant to the ISS.