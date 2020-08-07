Automobile Association launches AA Connected Car

Layton Beard | Spokesperson at Automobile Association
The Automobile Association has launched something called the AA Connected Car which is a combination of hardware and software that can be used by motorists to provide them with information on their driving behaviour and vehicle performance. It can be used not only by individual drivers but also fleet managers, and the data will be easily accessible online via desktop or mobile devices. We speak to the AA's spokesperson, Layton Beard, about the new product.
Find out more about Ingrid Jones as she chats to John Maytham ahead of An hour with Ingrid Jones on CapeTalk
Guest: Ingrid Jones | Founder-Director at Mikateko Media
Este Rabe | Band member at Bottomless Coffee BandLISTEN TO PODCAST
Olav Orheim | Norwegian glaciologistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape GovernmentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Glenda Grey | Professor at Sa Medical Research CouncilLISTEN TO PODCAST
Jason Basson | GQ magazineLISTEN TO PODCAST
Peter-Allan Finlayson | Winemaker at GabrielskloofLISTEN TO PODCAST
Marc Mendelson | Researcher of Infectious Diseases at University of Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kate Mosse | null at AuthorLISTEN TO PODCAST