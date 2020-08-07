Music: Lee Thomson Quartet

We speak to well-known Cape Town based musician, Lee Thomson, who is both a trumpet and flugelhorn player. He has worked with many well-known local groups including the Springbok Nude Girls, Freshlyground, Fuzigish, and Goldfish. His influences include Miles Davis, Lee Morgan and Dave Douglas. Lee, who went to SACS high school, started playing at the age of 15, studying under various teachers and completed his degree in Jazz Performance at UCT College of Music. He's done a number of international gigs and has featured at every major South African music festival.
