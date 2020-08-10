Inability to pay school fees has led to the closure of independent schools

Mandla Mthembu | chairperson of the National Alliance of Independent Schools Association (Naisa
Guest: Ashfak Mohamed | Digital Sports Editor at Independent Media |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Champa Patel | Director of the Asia-Pacific Programme at Chatham HouseLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Marianne Thamm | Assitant Editor at Daily MaverickLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Juliet McGuireLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mduduzi Lthuli | Director - Investment Management - Luthuli Capital and avid gamerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Redi TlhabiLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Isabel Nakirya | News CorrespondentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Karyn Maughan | News24LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Philip Stevens | founded Geneva Network in 2015LISTEN TO PODCAST
Find out more about Ingrid Jones as she chats to John Maytham ahead of An hour with Ingrid Jones on CapeTalk
Guest: Ingrid Jones | Founder-Director at Mikateko Media