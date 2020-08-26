The Art of Giving" - An Auction to SAVE a Drama School

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits... with Soul
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
J&J vaccine 85% shield against Covid-19 deaths and hospitalisations - Prof Grey Vaccines Novavax and J&J may have more effective protection for SA variants suggests SAMMRC's Prof Glenda Grey. 29 January 2021 5:29 PM
Sibongile Khumalo's childhood friend, muso Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse pays tribute We were all inspired by her father and mum who were great musicians in our neighbourhood, says Mabuse. 29 January 2021 9:30 AM
View all Local
'Major Isaacs very happy she is allowed to wear headscarf under military beret' LRC's Amy-Leigh Payne says Fatima Isaacs's 3-year legal battle for her religious right to wear her hajib is an important judgment. 29 January 2021 8:40 AM
Bo-Kaap community food gardeners locked out by landowners Soraya Booley of Sustainable Bo Kaap says they have been locked out of a garden they started to help feed the community. 29 January 2021 7:01 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
View all Politics
Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10% "Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive." 29 January 2021 11:09 AM
Converting empty offices into flats a growing trend - vacancies at 16-year high The Covid pandemic is changing the way we work. Africrest Properties is set to embark on one of largest conversions in SA. 28 January 2021 9:02 PM
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure' 28 January 2021 8:32 PM
View all Business
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
'I learned never to give up. I learned determination and grit' Despite his disabilities and ending up in a children's home, Caleb Mutombo has an incredible journey of resilience. 30 January 2021 9:37 AM
Doc's Surgery: Q&A with Dr Charl 'Is pins and needles serious' asks listener? Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, GM of Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare answers listeners' questions. 30 January 2021 8:35 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
View all Sport
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman "I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now... I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star. 26 January 2021 11:55 AM
'We must pick up the spear left behind by jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa' Jazz writer Gwen Ansell says the late Jonas Gwangwa used music as a tool for liberation. 25 January 2021 3:05 PM
View all Entertainment
Poland bans abortion under almost every possible circumstance "The majority of Poles oppose a stricter ban," says Adam Gilchrist. "There is outrage. It’s tricky - it's a Catholic country." 29 January 2021 2:46 PM
Covid-19 anal swab producing better results not conclusive - Molecular Biologist UWC Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development Burtram Fielding explains. 29 January 2021 2:00 PM
Why Sweden is failing at Covid-19, despite its neighbours’ success Swedes believe they are exceptional, contributing to their downfall, says Swedish social anthropologist Dr Camelia Dewan. 29 January 2021 12:57 PM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
View all Africa
CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto says thank you, 2020 In case you missed it, here are Refilwe's thoughts and positive insights into what was for all of us a challenging year. 29 January 2021 4:50 PM
'Huge security risk using new Sars software. Your personal info now at risk' Sars’ news web browser is "very dangerous" and "opens up all sorts of security risks", warns Sam Wright (Tech Girl ZA). 28 January 2021 3:44 PM
Bumper crops, yet food prices are spiralling. Why? Something is not right "A basket of basic foods has breached the minimum wage," says Mervyn Abrahams. Working hard, yet your kids go to bed hungry... 28 January 2021 2:43 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
The Art of Giving" - An Auction to SAVE a Drama School

The Art of Giving" - An Auction to SAVE a Drama School

26 August 2020 4:05 PM

Isabel Byers


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

John Maytham chats to Ingrid Jones ahead of #AnHourWith on Sunday

29 January 2021 6:42 PM

Find out more about Ingrid Jones as she chats to John Maytham ahead of An hour with Ingrid Jones on CapeTalk

 

Guest: Ingrid Jones | Founder-Director at Mikateko Media

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bottomless Coffee Band’s latest single, Ek Wou Nog,

29 January 2021 6:05 PM

Este Rabe | Band member at Bottomless Coffee Band

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The once-mighty iceberg A68a looks to be in its death throes.

29 January 2021 5:49 PM

Olav Orheim | Norwegian glaciologist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update from Premier Alan Winde on the state of Covid-19 in the WC

29 January 2021 5:26 PM

Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Books with John Maytham

29 January 2021 5:14 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Novavax vaccine protects against South African coronavirus strain, clinical results show

29 January 2021 4:27 PM

Glenda Grey | Professor at Sa Medical Research Council

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will Skinny Jeans last forever as fashion?

29 January 2021 4:12 PM

Jason Basson | GQ magazine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A forged bottle of Gabriëlskloof Syrah found

29 January 2021 3:58 PM

Peter-Allan Finlayson | Winemaker at  Gabrielskloof

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 and ivermectin: doctors react to SAHPRA’s ‘compassionate-use’ programme

29 January 2021 3:44 PM

Marc Mendelson | Researcher of Infectious Diseases at University of Cape Town

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Books: Kate Mosse, author of The Burning Chambers series.

28 January 2021 6:31 PM

Guest: Kate Mosse | null at Author 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Some Capetonians hit the beaches on Saturday to protest beach ban

3 cool and innovative things to do in Cape Town this weekend

J&J vaccine 85% shield against Covid-19 deaths and hospitalisations - Prof Grey

Local

EWN Highlights

Computicket founder Percy Tucker dies from COVID-19 complications

30 January 2021 6:39 PM

Joburg motorists urged to be cautious as rainy weather persists

30 January 2021 6:21 PM

Police monitor CT beaches after lockdown protests

30 January 2021 5:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA