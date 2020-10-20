Transport ministry on railway network and taxi lekgotla

Ayanda Allie Paine | Spokesperson for the National Transport Department



Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela and national transport minister, Fikile Mbalula, last Thursday hald a provincial taxi lekgotla in Cape Town. The event coincided with transport month and comes after a recent spike in taxi violence in the province. On a seperate transport issue, Mbalula said yesterday that work was under way to get the Western Cape’s busiest line, the central line, back on track. The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, Prasa, is investing over R1 billion to repair the line. We speak to the spokesperson for the ministry of transport, Ayanda Allie Paine.