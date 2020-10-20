Trade unions slam SABC for pushing ahead with skills audit and rentrenchments

Trade unions representing workers at the SABC workers have criticised the public broadcaster for pushing ahead with a planned skills audit. Speaking with members of parliament today, the Broadcasting Electronic Media and Allied Workers Union and the Communications Workers Union said they were also unhappy about it abandoning talks between talks with them about retrenchments. SABC management said that according to the Labour Relations Act it can retrench staff after talks at the CCMA failed. We speak to Hannes du Buisson, president of the Broadcasting Electronic Media and Allied Workers Union.