DA metro elections this weekend

Guest: Sanusha Naidu
The Democratic Alliance is to hold elections this coming Saturday for the post of metro chairperson. Some mayoral committee members have been outspoken about who they will support in the vote while other prefer keeping their opinion to themselves. The election for the DA’s top job in the Cape Town metro pits mayor Dan Plato against incumbent Grant Twigg. The metro chairperson is a political position in the party and has nothing to do with the Mayco, which is a government structure. We speak to Sanusha Naidu, political analyst at the Institute for Global Dialogue.
Find out more about Ingrid Jones as she chats to John Maytham ahead of An hour with Ingrid Jones on CapeTalk
Guest: Ingrid Jones | Founder-Director at Mikateko Media
Este Rabe | Band member at Bottomless Coffee BandLISTEN TO PODCAST
Olav Orheim | Norwegian glaciologistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape GovernmentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Glenda Grey | Professor at Sa Medical Research CouncilLISTEN TO PODCAST
Jason Basson | GQ magazineLISTEN TO PODCAST
Peter-Allan Finlayson | Winemaker at GabrielskloofLISTEN TO PODCAST
Marc Mendelson | Researcher of Infectious Diseases at University of Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kate Mosse | null at AuthorLISTEN TO PODCAST