Western Cape and Municipal economic review and outlook tabled

Kevin Brandt | Reporter at EWN



The provincial Minister for finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier, has tabled the Western Cape Provincial Economic Review and Outlook (PERO) and the Municipal Economic Review and Outlook (MERO) in the provincial legislature. The two are annual economic research publications produced by the Provincial Treasury, aimed at informing policy-makers, departments and municipalities on key economic issues. EWN's Kevin Brandt has been following the story.