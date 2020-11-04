Dudu Myeni appears in from of Judge Zondo at State Capture Commission.

Today at 14:40 Style & Design with Bianca Resnekov Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Bianca Resnikov - Fashion Guru at ...

125 125

Today at 15:10 Open to calls/introduction - Jacoob story? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 15:20 The latest regarding the SA struggle for Covid-19 vaccines Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Helmuth Reuter - Head of the Division of Clinical Pharmacology at Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences

125 125

Today at 15:40 Plan B with Rebecca Davis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

125 125

Today at 15:50 The latest regarding the Rhinos in KNP Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jamie Paterson - Scientific Editor - Africa Geographic

125 125

Today at 16:05 Farmworkers transport: Discussions after 80 injured in truck crash Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Billy Claasen - Executive director of the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation

125 125

Today at 16:20 Constitutional Court delivers judgment on Zuma in Zondo matter - ordered to appear Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Genevieve Quintal - Political editor at Business Day

125 125

Today at 16:55 The wasp and the fig. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Simon van Noort - entomologist at Iziko Museums in Cape Town

125 125

Today at 17:05 The Western Cape and the Covid-19 vaccine - what is next? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

125 125

Today at 17:20 Nedbank Business Ignite Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 17:45 Books: Kate Mosse, author of The Burning Chambers series. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Kate Mosse - null at Author

125 125

Today at 18:14 Some company executives coined it during 2020 while normal people lost money. Is it okay ? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Tracey Davies - Director at Just Share

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

125 125

Today at 18:50 Retail investors try beat Wall Street at its own game by pushing GameStop up by 1,700% The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Paul Theron - MD at Vestact Asset Management

125 125

Today at 19:09 Launch of The Side Hustle fund. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....

125 125

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Small Business Focus: Three strategies/action plans for business owners to survive The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

125 125