Mkhize visits the Eastern Cape

Estelle Ellis | Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
During an oversight visit to the Eastern Cape on Monday, Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize, requested statistics for casualty unit injuries linked to alcohol abuse in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro.
There has been an increase in cases of Covid-19 in the province which has recorded 6.9 new cases per 100,000 people, in comparison to the national average of 3.3.
The metro is one of the hardest-hit areas in the region, with some of the cluster outbreaks blamed on student parties.
Mkhize spoke of staff exhaustion and the impact that alcohol-related injuries are having on the already stressed hospital system, saying he will decide what steps to take once he has the statistics. We speak to Daily Maverick journalist, Estelle Ellis, about the visit.
Guest: Kaylee Faure | co-founderLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gary Arenson | Physio, MD & Founder. Ergotherapy - Ergotherapy SolutionsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Burtram Fielding | Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at University Of Western CapeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Felix Potocnik | Member at South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Polly Roy | Tel: Chair of Virology at The London School of Hygiene and Tropical MedicineLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sylvester Hlati | President of SADC traditional medicine practitioners associationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gavin GreyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tim Murithi | Extraordinary Professor of African Studies, University of Free State, South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Neil Manthorp | manners-on-cricket.comLISTEN TO PODCAST