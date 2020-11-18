SABC should be protected

Guest: David L Smith
Our next guest says the SABC should be the go-to place for news, current affairs and entertainment in South Africa, as well as for those abroad who have an interest in our country.
David Smith is Executive Director of Okapi Consulting, a media organisation that sets up and manages radio services in zones of conflict and fragile states.
Writing in the Daily Maverick today, he said tens of millions of South Africans who rely on the SABC for news and entertainment on a daily basis want it to survive and prosper because, if it doesn’t, it's unlikely to be replaced by anything else.
This is why he believes it should be protected at all costs and says the ‘drastic surgery’ required to fix it can be done.
