Dementia and former footballers

Guest: Ross Tucker
The family of 1966 World Cup winner Nobby Stiles, who died last month at the age of 78, says football needs to "address the scandal" of dementia in the game.
He was the fifth member of England's World Cup-winning squad to have been diagnosed with the disease.
Stiles’ family say they hope his death will be a catalyst for change.
