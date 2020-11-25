Band-Aid solutions to address the homelessness scourge cost more in the long run, report finds

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:40
Food - My Sweet Life with Faaiza Omar
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Faaiza Omar
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - How to deal with noisy neighbours
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Werner Geldenhuys
Zencedile Tiya
Today at 14:40
Three Trees Christmas Carols event
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lisa Morkel
Today at 14:50
Music with Goldfish
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dominic Peters
Today at 15:10
Kyle Cowan: High Court sets aside Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report on Pravin Gordhan, SARS 'rogue unit'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 15:20
Perez takes first F1 win in astonishing Sakhir GP
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hendrik Verwoed - F1 Correspondent at ...
Today at 15:40
Matric Rage gatherings identified as COVID-19 superspreader events
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sheri Fanaroff - Johannesburg-based general practitioner
Today at 16:05
Kenya’s Kibiwott Kandie becomes the first person to finish half marathon in under 58 min
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist
Today at 16:20
Daily Maverick: SA network operators are reliant on Huawei 5G products that are deemed ‘critically vulnerable’
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Heidi Swart - Daily Maverick
Today at 16:55
Open for calls/adverts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
DBE on Matric exam rewrites
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga - Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education
Today at 17:20
England's first ODI in South Africa abandoned due to Covid cases
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
Scottish-American author Douglas Stuart on winning the 2020 Booker prize for his first novel, Shuggie Bain
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Douglas Stuart - Winner of the 2020 Booker Prize
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
Car subscriptions coming to SA - Avis and FlexClub
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tinashe Ruzane - Flexclub at CEO & Co-Founder
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money: Dr. Jonathan Louw, CEO of SANBS
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Jonathan Louw - CEO at South African National Blood Service (SANBS)
