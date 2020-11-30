Cars with Juliet McGuire

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:07
Prof Salim Abdool Karim on SA's super spreader events
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Professor Salim Abdool Karim - chairperson of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19
Guests
Professor Salim Abdool Karim - chairperson of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19
Today at 08:21
Trucking mustn't go the way of the taxi industry
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gavin Kelly - Chief Executive Officer at Road Freight Association
Guests
Gavin Kelly - Chief Executive Officer at Road Freight Association
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
WCED-Brackenfell inevstigation and matric re writing exams
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kerry Mauchline, Schafer spokesperson
Guests
Kerry Mauchline, Schafer spokesperson
Today at 10:08
US- Latest on the transition from the insane to the sane in the White House
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Guests
Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 10:33
16 days of activism,domestic workers and how to ensure a sfe working environment
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Pinky Mashiane - Founder at United Domestic Workers of South Africa (Udwosa)
Guests
Pinky Mashiane - Founder at United Domestic Workers of South Africa (Udwosa)
Today at 11:05
Tech Talk with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Moore - Md at Mining Indaba.
Guests
Jonathan Moore - Md at Mining Indaba.
Today at 12:27
Inquiry into whether Judge John Hlophe is fit to hold office has begun - Judges Matter explains
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zikhona Ndlebe - Research and Advocacy Officer of the Judges Matter at Judges Matter
Guests
Zikhona Ndlebe - Research and Advocacy Officer of the Judges Matter at Judges Matter
Today at 12:40
Covid-19: Now for the good news
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 12:45
Follow up: the true cost of homelessness
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 19:33
Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Petri Redelinghuys - Founder at Herenya Capital Advisors
Guests
Petri Redelinghuys - Founder at Herenya Capital Advisors
