Daily Maverick: Gender games: The complex issue of sport categories and why they matter

Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
Local Wagyu rib-eye scores off the international charts (outshining even Japan) Wagyu beef can cost over R1 000 a kg in SA, and even more abroad. The Money Show interviews Wagyu SA's Dr. Michael Bradfield. 8 December 2020 7:40 PM
AfriForum will oppose the matric rewrite in court. Here's what they'll argue Lobby group AfriForum is heading to court on Wednesday in an urgent bid to reverse the DBE's decision. 8 December 2020 6:56 PM
Why homelessness can't be fixed with a Christmas 'band-aid' gift, says U-turn U-Turn's Rowen Ravera-Bauer explains why it is better to buy a voucher which provides food, clothes and a development programme. 8 December 2020 1:11 PM
Mkhwebane 'did everything in her power to nail Gordhan' - Pauli van Wyk Latest High Court judgment 'is definitely one of the most important, if not the most important and the most scathing' against her. 8 December 2020 8:02 AM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
SA economy rebounds with higher than expected GDP growth after Q2 slump Q3 saw GDP growth of 66.1% quarter on quarter, as lockdown restrictions eased. Economist Goolam Ballim interrogates the figures. 8 December 2020 6:51 PM
Covid-19 awakens South Africa’s slumbering manufacturing sector South Africa is unexpectedly transforming into the medical export hub for the Continent, says EWN health reporter Kevin Brandt. 8 December 2020 2:44 PM
Baxter Theatre to suspend performances to help curb Covid-19 resurgence The Baxter Theatre plans to suspend all performances over the festive season from 19 December 2020 until the end of January 2021. 8 December 2020 2:20 PM
Need new wheels? Car subscriptions at a monthly fee have arrived in South Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Tinashe Ruzane of FlexClub, where you can choose from a variety of car subscriptions for a monthly fee. 7 December 2020 7:21 PM
Remainder of planned Rage Festival parties postponed after Covid-19 outbreak All Rage Festival events scheduled for this year and early in 2021 have been postponed. 7 December 2020 2:25 PM
Breakdancing becomes a fully-fledged Olympic sport The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will feature breakdancing as a medal event. 8 December 2020 12:48 PM
Shoes take athletics to new heights as Kandie smashes half marathon world record Kenyan long-distance runner Kibiwott Kandie is now the fastest half marathoner of all time. Is it all thanks to the "super shoes"? 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
CT Cycle Tour 2021: Entries open in January, but participants to drop by 50% Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs describes key changes to the tour during the time of Covid-19. 4 December 2020 11:27 AM
James Blunt: My new book is about taking the mickey out of myself Not everyone is a fan of James Blunt. The English singer-songwriter has a new book filled with some of his best clapbacks to onlin... 8 December 2020 8:04 PM
Theatre world pays tribute to Naledi Awards founder Dawn Lindberg Veteran South African actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube leads tributes to Dawn Lindberg who has died at the age of 75. 8 December 2020 2:24 PM
From the page to the stage...Yusuf Daniels' Living Coloured opens at the Baxter Author Yusuf Daniels best-selling memoir Living Coloured has been adapted for the stage by actor Daniel Mpilo Richards. 8 December 2020 11:16 AM
Full lockdown looms as Sweden loses grip on Covid, overtaking UK, Spain, Germany "Sweden closed schools, restricted alcohol sales and limited gatherings to 8 people. A full lockdown looms," says Adam Gilchrist. 8 December 2020 11:18 AM
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election "Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report. 4 December 2020 9:17 AM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
One or two more Ballito Matric Rage-like events, and we’re toast – Prof Karim "The Ballito Matric Rage was a super-spreading event," says Professor Karim. "One or two of these; and the virus takes off." 8 December 2020 9:28 AM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Daily Maverick: Gender games: The complex issue of sport categories and why they matter

30 November 2020 5:37 PM

Guest: Ross Tucker | Sports Scientist 


James Blunt: How To Be A Complete and Utter Blunt: Diary of a Reluctant Social Media

8 December 2020 6:06 PM

Guest: James Blunt Artist

Bob Dylan Sells His Entire Songwriting Catalog to Universal

8 December 2020 5:54 PM

Guest: Sean Brokensha | Music Guru 

Hearing into Hlophe's fitness to hold office

8 December 2020 5:49 PM

Guest: Claudi Mailovich  | Business Day

Alan Committie ’s brand new, year end stand up show, Apocalaughs Now, postponed to January

8 December 2020 5:25 PM

Guest: Alan Committie | Comedian

U.K. National Theater Enters the Streaming Wars

8 December 2020 4:34 PM

Emma Keith | Head of Broadcast at the National Theatre

Urgent court bid to overturn Angie Motshekga’s exam rewrite decision

8 December 2020 4:23 PM

Willie Spies | Lawyer acting on behalf of students

Truecaller Insights Reveals: South Africa still one of the most spam-plagued countries in the world

8 December 2020 4:04 PM

Guest: Kim Fai Kok Director of communications at Truecaller

Is it bad that our kids are growing up in a over-sterilised environment?

8 December 2020 3:55 PM

Claudia Gray | Paediatric Allergy Specialist at Red Cross Children'S Hospital & Uct Lung Institute

Small-scale farmers getting backing from state with R1-billion funding injection

8 December 2020 3:44 PM

Christo Van Der Rheede | Deputy Executive Director  at Agri SA

Scottish-American author Douglas Stuart on winning the 2020 Booker prize for his first novel, Shuggie Bain

7 December 2020 6:09 PM

Douglas Stuart | Winner of the 2020 Booker Prize 

AfriForum will oppose the matric rewrite in court. Here's what they'll argue

Local

Local Wagyu rib-eye scores off the international charts (outshining even Japan)

Business Local Lifestyle

Full lockdown looms as Sweden loses grip on Covid, overtaking UK, Spain, Germany

World Business

Pfizer chief insists no corners cut on vaccine testing

8 December 2020 9:04 PM

US expert committee upbeat on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

8 December 2020 8:33 PM

Oxford and AstraZeneca first to publish final-stage vaccine trial results

8 December 2020 7:39 PM

