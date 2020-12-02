What is happening with the T20 and suspension of Gwaza

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:40
Three Trees Christmas Carols event
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lisa Morkel
Today at 14:50
Music with Goldfish
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dominic Peters
Today at 15:20
Perez takes first F1 win in astonishing Sakhir GP
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hendrik Verwoed - F1 Correspondent at ...
Today at 15:50
Kyle Cowan: High Court sets aside Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report on Pravin Gordhan, SARS 'rogue unit'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:05
Kenya’s Kibiwott Kandie becomes the first person to finish half marathon in under 58 min
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist
Today at 16:20
Daily Maverick: SA network operators are reliant on Huawei 5G products that are deemed ‘critically vulnerable’
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Heidi Swart - Daily Maverick
Today at 16:55
Open for calls/adverts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
DBE on Matric exam rewrites
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga - Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education
Today at 17:20
England's first ODI in South Africa abandoned due to Covid cases
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
Scottish-American author Douglas Stuart on winning the 2020 Booker prize for his first novel, Shuggie Bain
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Douglas Stuart - Winner of the 2020 Booker Prize
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
Car subscriptions coming to SA - Avis and FlexClub
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tinashe Ruzane - Flexclub at CEO & Co-Founder
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money: Dr. Jonathan Louw, CEO of SANBS
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Jonathan Louw - CEO at South African National Blood Service (SANBS)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
News of Maths paper 2 rewrite was very painful to hear, says matric pupil A matric pupil tells CapeTalk that she has been battling to come to terms with the matric rewrite after putting so much effort int... 7 December 2020 1:50 PM
Official 'Plett Rage' up in the air after Covid-19 spreads at Ballito event The head of the Western Cape Health Department says it's highly unlikely that an event permit will be approved for Plett Rage in J... 7 December 2020 12:20 PM
DBE will have to defend matric rewrite in court, says Education DG The Department of Basic Education (DBE) says it will defend its matric exam rewrite decision in court. 7 December 2020 10:56 AM
View all Local
'What happened on Friday was an embarrassment for the city' - NMB new mayor Newly elected Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga says roadblocks implemented throughout the metro will enforce the curfew. 7 December 2020 1:39 PM
Revenge porn and malicious online messages a step closer to being criminalised South Africa's Cybercrimes Bill was passed by Parliament last week and awaits the President's signature in order to become law. 7 December 2020 9:06 AM
[LISTEN] Nicolette Kinnear, wife of slain top cop speaks out Earlier this year, Cape anti-gang unit's Charl Kinnear was shot dead outside his home after his protection detail was removed. 7 December 2020 7:57 AM
View all Politics
FNB plans to debit your account on 15 Dec to take advantage of early paycheck? Journalist Brendyn Lotz received a text from FNB via his banking app that his credit card debit order would be run on 15 December. 7 December 2020 7:18 AM
Cape Town wine named 'best in the world' - 2020 International Wine Challenge The world’s best Sauvignon Blanc is from Cape Town (Groot Constantia), according to leading international wine experts. 4 December 2020 3:03 PM
Buying used? Written off cars get patched up and resold – insurers remain silent The list of written-off cars must be made public by insurance firms, says Richard Green (SA Motor Body Repairers’ Association). 4 December 2020 1:36 PM
View all Business
Remainder of planned Rage Festival parties postponed after Covid-19 outbreak All Rage Festival events scheduled for this year and early in 2021 have been postponed. 7 December 2020 2:25 PM
Budgeting is the best way to overcome financial stress of 2020, says expert With good financial planning, 2020 doesn't have to end on a bad note. Certified financial planner Kirsty Scully shares her expert... 5 December 2020 9:55 AM
Children's book Faizel and the Stars celebrates Afrikaaps and owning one's voice Author and playwright Rafiek Mammon has written a new children’s book titled ‘Faizel and the Stars’. 4 December 2020 3:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
CT Cycle Tour 2021: Entries open in January, but participants to drop by 50% Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs describes key changes to the tour during the time of Covid-19. 4 December 2020 11:27 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
View all Sport
I was always the funny guy at the braai: Schalk Bezuidenhout talks comedy career Funnyman and actor Schalk Bezuidenhout says he can't imagine his life without comedy. He chats to Sara-Jayne King about some of hi... 6 December 2020 9:38 AM
Peppa Pig is 'shockingly' violent – psychologists Psychologists found a "subversive and damaging range of violence" in a number of films and TV shows aimed at very small children. 4 December 2020 12:06 PM
It came from a very dark, broken place: Craig Lucas talks latest single 'Happy' Cape Town singer and songwriter Craig Lucas says he has been pleasantly surprised by the reception to his latest single 'Happy' wh... 3 December 2020 3:56 PM
View all Entertainment
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election "Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report. 4 December 2020 9:17 AM
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly. 3 December 2020 2:41 PM
Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton to get Covid-19 vaccine live on TV The former US Presidents are working together to fight vaccine hesitancy in a nation suffering the worst outbreak in the world. 3 December 2020 12:27 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Africa
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert "If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales. 2 December 2020 3:20 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
View all Opinion

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
What is happening with the T20 and suspension of Gwaza

What is happening with the T20 and suspension of Gwaza

2 December 2020 4:08 PM

Neil Manthorp | Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Music: No To Femicide by Kamisa

4 December 2020 6:08 PM

Guest: Jay - P | Kamisa member 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SARS tries to secure R4bn State capture loot

4 December 2020 5:27 PM

Guest:Stephan Brummer | Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

An Hour with Siv Ngesi on CapeTalk

4 December 2020 5:10 PM

Guest: Siv Ngesi | Host on An Hour With this week

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Books with John Maytham

4 December 2020 4:37 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Matric exams: National rewrite of both Mathematics Paper 2 and Physical Sciences Paper 2 is necessary.

4 December 2020 4:30 PM

Debbie Schafer | MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Toys for Joy: Leliebloem House in Crawford

4 December 2020 4:24 PM

Guest: Cynthia Slingers Fund development manager at Leliebloem house 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is the Tweedenuwejaar parade happening next year?

4 December 2020 4:21 PM

Guests: Councillor JP Smith and Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association director Muneeb Gambeno

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masks and exercise - WHO says masks should not be worn

4 December 2020 3:37 PM

Guest: Dr Jody Boffa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly

3 December 2020 6:08 PM

Guest: Michael Connelly  Author 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stabilising the existing African penguin populations which are under massive decline

3 December 2020 5:30 PM

Lewis Pugh | UN Patron of the Seas

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Remainder of planned Rage Festival parties postponed after Covid-19 outbreak

Lifestyle

DBE will have to defend matric rewrite in court, says Education DG

Local

FNB plans to debit your account on 15 Dec to take advantage of early paycheck?

Local Business

