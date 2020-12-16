Robben Island Museum commemorates Reconciliation Day with local special rate

Guest: Morongoa Ramaboa | Robben Island spokesperson
Guest: Father Michael Lapsley | Director at Institute for Healing of MemoriesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Alderman James Vos | Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset ManagementLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mark Maclean | Head of Operations at ACSALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Zahid Badroodien | Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and HealthLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Judiet Barnes | Sales, Marketing and Brand Executive for Kruger ShalatiLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Xolani Dube | Political analystLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Brooks Spector | US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily MaverickLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Cleeve Robertson | CEO at NSRILISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Estelle Ellis | Senior Journalist at Maverick CitizenLISTEN TO PODCAST