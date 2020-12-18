What is the latest on vaccine procurement for South Africa?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Property: The insurance you need for holiday rentals or entertaining at home this festive season
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Christelle Colman - Insurance Expert at Old Mutual Insure
Today at 05:10
Ground teams being deployed in City of Cape Town to check covid-19 compliance
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Richard Bosman - Executive director of safety and security at City Of Cape Town
Today at 05:46
Early Breakfast Christmas Lunch Special
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Katlego Mlambo
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
More bird chicks displaced by wind?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mike Amira
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: Subletting to save money
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
David Beattie - Author of the Expert Landlord, and Founder and Principal of Chorus Property Group
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: SA's Covid variant threat
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ian Sanne - CEO at Right To Care
Today at 07:20
Untitled: Oudekraal fire report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Robert Erasmus - Operations Manager at Volunteer Wildfire Services
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: In failing municipality, Court gives power to the people
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ivor Chipkin - Executive Director at Public Affairs Research Institute
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Brazil and Latin America
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White - Head at Johannesburg Business School
Today at 08:45
UCT Summer School is BACK
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Finuala Dowling
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC's Peter Ross
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Peter Ross
Today at 10:33
Latest from Business Insider with Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse- Questions COVID19 raised in 2020…..
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB Feature
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:45
Legal Talk:
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:52
[ADVICE] TymeBank’s Top ten tips for preventing criminals and fraudsters from succeeding
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tauriq Ebrahim
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
Embrace Your Curves' Candice Manuel: I'm living proof that size doesn't matter The plus-size model and motivational speaker on her journey to self-acceptance and promoting body positivity. 20 December 2020 3:42 PM
Masiphumelele fire: Appeal for donations of hygiene items and clothing They're hoping against hope that shacks can be rebuilt by Christmas Eve, says Living Hope's Pastor John Thomas. 20 December 2020 2:31 PM
View all Local
Cele forced to admit film shoot shutdown 'unlawful', CoCT withdraws court case Police Minister Bheki Cele stopped a permitted film shoot in Camps Bay during a beach inspection. He's now had to backtrack. 19 December 2020 12:22 PM
Unions want Ramaphosa to intervene in SAA salary dispute, say DPE is dishonest The department is coercing employees into a salary deal that forces them to make huge sacrifices says Cabin Crew Association. 18 December 2020 3:00 PM
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars 'rogue unit'. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink. 17 December 2020 8:50 PM
View all Politics
End of an era as Newlands' Golden Spur (first in the franchise) shuts its doors 'Everybody told me I was stark raving mad!' Spur founder Allen Ambor (and listeners) share their memories of the Golden Spur. 18 December 2020 1:39 PM
Food retailers raked it in over lockdown (and they still are) - report The Competition Commission has found that food prices haven't returned to normal following an increase during the hard lockdown. 18 December 2020 10:48 AM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Gang of runaway farm animals 'terrorises' Turkish city 'We have been taken hostage by one sheep, one goat and three lambs!' lamented the Nevsehir Municipality in Turkey. 20 December 2020 4:27 PM
Struggling with an eating disorder? How to cope with festive focus on food 'My disease does not take holidays!' Sara-Jayne King chats to a recovering addict and an eating disorders specialist. 19 December 2020 3:42 PM
Robben Island offers discount special for locals during festive season The reduced rate is available until 15 Jan. Sara-Jayne King's top weekend picks also include carols on board a Mirage Catamaran. 19 December 2020 11:44 AM
View all Lifestyle
Russia's doping ban reduced, but still banned from next Olympics and World Cup Russian athletes can still compete with certain restrictions such as the words 'neutral athlete' appearing on their kit. 18 December 2020 5:40 PM
Former cricket star JP Duminy helps kids find life-saving bone marrow matches He is hoping to raise R400 000 together with the South African Bone Marrow Registry. 13 December 2020 12:44 PM
Fancy a hike this weekend? Join Peninsula Ramblers on Sunday to Cave Peak The Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff runs through some wonderful outdoor hikes and trail runs happening in the Penisula this weekend. 12 December 2020 7:33 AM
View all Sport
CapeTalk's own Charlene le Roux takes over the airwaves with her music faves Traffic presenter by day, actress some of the time and DJ this weekend - join Charlene le Roux on a musical journey. 19 December 2020 1:15 PM
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy' Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show. 16 December 2020 7:52 PM
[LISTEN] Tom Cruise caught in foul-mouthed rant over Covid-19 breach on set The Hollywood actor was on the set of his forthcoming movie Mission Impossible 7 when he let rip at crew members. 16 December 2020 9:14 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Gang of runaway farm animals 'terrorises' Turkish city 'We have been taken hostage by one sheep, one goat and three lambs!' lamented the Nevsehir Municipality in Turkey. 20 December 2020 4:27 PM
Christmas cancelled for 21 million Brits - Covid variant sparks tough new rules The new Covid lockdown came into effect at midnight in parts of England including London, says UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 20 December 2020 11:38 AM
Russia's doping ban reduced, but still banned from next Olympics and World Cup Russian athletes can still compete with certain restrictions such as the words 'neutral athlete' appearing on their kit. 18 December 2020 5:40 PM
View all World
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront's new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
View all Africa
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements "It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco. 11 December 2020 2:07 PM
View all Opinion

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
What is the latest on vaccine procurement for South Africa?

What is the latest on vaccine procurement for South Africa?

18 December 2020 5:23 PM

Guest: Fatima Hassan | Head and human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative (HJI)


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

New music by Hot Water!

18 December 2020 7:38 PM

Mike speaks to Donovan Copley who is the Lead Singer at Hot Water.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

My Notes on Leadership and Life by Heyneke Meyer

18 December 2020 6:50 PM

Heyneke Meyer was still at primary school when he told a teacher that he would one day become the Springbok head coach. We caught up with him to chat about his book, My Notes on Leadership and Life,

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Paul Simon founded YDE and the new EGG retail store - what is the next step for SA retail?

18 December 2020 4:37 PM

Guest: Paul Simon | Founder of YDE and EGG

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Toys for Joy crossing to Africa Melane

18 December 2020 4:12 PM

Africa tells Mike about what happened when he visited SA Children's Home.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why beach-ban challenges are unlikely to succeed

18 December 2020 3:55 PM

Guest: Pierre de Vos | Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance at University of Cape Town

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Help needed and drop-off points in Masiphumelele

18 December 2020 3:43 PM

Mike speaks to Noordhoek resident Amy McIver about the help needed in Masiphumelele.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on the WCED ahead of the 2021 school year

18 December 2020 3:35 PM

Guest: Kerry Mauchline |  Spokesperson to MEC Debbie Schäfer of Western Cape Education

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masiphumelele Fire: Hundreds salvaging belongings amid smouldering debris

18 December 2020 3:28 PM

Guest: Jermaine Carelse | City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gert Vlok Nel and Dana Snyman: 'n Krismisboks vol Stories

17 December 2020 6:14 PM

Guest: Author Dana Snyman

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New Covid variant identified in SA could be driving second wave of infections

Local

Hiker dies on Table Mountain's Skeleton Gorge

Local

Christmas cancelled for 21 million Brits - Covid variant sparks tough new rules

World

Cele forced to admit film shoot shutdown 'unlawful', CoCT withdraws court case

Local Business Politics

WC health expresses concern at all time high COVD-19 cases
20 December 2020 4:31 PM

20 December 2020 4:31 PM

Eastern Cape hails declining COVID-19 numbers in Nelson Mandela Bay
20 December 2020 4:20 PM

20 December 2020 4:20 PM

Britain says new virus strain 'out of control'

20 December 2020 3:42 PM

