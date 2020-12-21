New EU Covid restrictions impact on flights to and from SA

Guest: John McLoughlin



We speak to cyber security expert and CEO of J2 Software, John McLoughlin, about a sweeping cyber-attack targeting multiple federal agencies in the United States last week. It's suspected that Russians were behind the hack. Powerful tech and security companies including Microsoft were also targeted. It remains unclear what information the hackers may have stolen, and what they could do with it. President Donald Trump on Saturday downplayed the cyberattack and contradicted remarks by the Secretary of State linking it to Russia.

