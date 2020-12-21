New EU Covid restrictions impact on flights to and from SA

Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:50
Travel and Tourism: SA Tourism presents Summer Different Campaign
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Altaaf Kazi - General Manager: Global PR, Communications and Stakeholder Relations at South African Tourism
Today at 05:46
Early Breakfast Christmas Lunch Special
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Jenny Morris - Food personality, author, magazine writer, radio and TV presenter, celebrity chef, teacher and culinary tour guide at ...
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Victoria Hospital's first wave journey
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : Starrstruck
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tim Fish - Founder at Starrstruck
Today at 06:55
CCMA in crisis
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tzvi Brivik - Dir. at Malcolm Lyons & Brivik; founder of LegalLyons
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 07:20
Zondo Commission seeks extension
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Hennie van Vuuren - Research Associate of Open Secrets at Institute for Justice and Reconciliation
Today at 08:07
Legal clarity sought on cannabis grow clubs
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Paul-Michael Keichel - Partner at Schindlers Attorneys
Today at 08:21
Antigen vs PCR is a false equivalence
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Dr Glenda Davison - Associate Professor and Head of the Biomedical Sciences Department at Cape Peninsula University of Technology
Today at 08:45
The Complex Life of the Gut: The Second Brain [UCT Summer School]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Prof Anwar Mall - Emeritus Professor at University of Cape Town
Today at 12:27
Fedhasa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:37
Greg Bertish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:40
Book feature: Mermaid Fillet
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Mia Ardene
Today at 12:45
Legal Talk:
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:05
SANDF land in Cape Town could be used for housing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Anneline Turpin
