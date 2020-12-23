Wits ICPP Covid tracking system

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
Western Cape desperate appeal for unemployed nurses to step in Hospitals don't have the full complement of staff and they are 'absolutely exhausted physically and emotionally' says Dr Parbhoo. 24 December 2020 11:46 AM
WCHD's Saadiq Kariem: 'Difficult to predict Covid-19 2nd wave peak in Cape Town' Chief of operations at Western Cape Department of Health Saadiq Kariem outlines the current situation. 24 December 2020 11:12 AM
Get your UCT Summer School on: Learn the language of cryptic crosswords Jonathan Ancer is presenting a fascinating Summer School course called Cryptic Crosswords, Conspiracies, Clues, and Compilers. 24 December 2020 10:10 AM
Crime Intel battle heading to court 'could bring operations to a complete halt' News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks says the latest twist in the Crime Intelligence unit saga could create leadership gap. 24 December 2020 9:22 AM
Revealed: R800M spent on state capture inquiry, Zondo to request extension Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says most of the work has been completed, with 278 witnesses having taken the hot seat. 22 December 2020 9:48 AM
Cele forced to admit film shoot shutdown 'unlawful', CoCT withdraws court case Police Minister Bheki Cele stopped a permitted film shoot in Camps Bay during a beach inspection. He's now had to backtrack. 19 December 2020 12:22 PM
Absa creates a better client experience with API integration Modern banking technologies from Absa improves the client experience. 24 December 2020 12:47 PM
Woolies Dash same-day delivery service goes live with cold-chain technology Find out whether you live within its pilot phase delivery radius and try it out for free. 24 December 2020 8:48 AM
Stop stalling on Covid payouts Fedhasa tells insurance firms Last week the High court ruled that Santam should pay its client's business interruption claims. 22 December 2020 3:08 PM
Woolies Dash same-day delivery service goes live with cold-chain technology Find out whether you live within its pilot phase delivery radius and try it out for free. 24 December 2020 8:48 AM
[WATCH] Gang of runaway farm animals 'terrorises' Turkish city 'We have been taken hostage by one sheep, one goat and three lambs!' lamented the Nevsehir Municipality in Turkey. 20 December 2020 4:27 PM
Embrace Your Curves' Candice Manuel: I'm living proof that size doesn't matter The plus-size model and motivational speaker on her journey to self-acceptance and promoting body positivity. 20 December 2020 3:42 PM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
Russia's doping ban reduced, but still banned from next Olympics and World Cup Russian athletes can still compete with certain restrictions such as the words 'neutral athlete' appearing on their kit. 18 December 2020 5:40 PM
Former cricket star JP Duminy helps kids find life-saving bone marrow matches He is hoping to raise R400 000 together with the South African Bone Marrow Registry. 13 December 2020 12:44 PM
2020 wasn't all doom and gloom - here are some good things that happened Good Things Guy's, Brent Lindique shares with Cape Talk some of his favorites good news stories from the past 12 months. 22 December 2020 2:19 PM
We should all try and be a little bit more authentic - Nina Hastie The SAFTA Award-nominated, writer, comedian, and actress joined Sara-Jayne King for the 'Saturday Profile' on Weekend Breakfast. 21 December 2020 12:24 PM
CapeTalk's own Charlene le Roux takes over the airwaves with her music faves Traffic presenter by day, actress some of the time and DJ this weekend - join Charlene le Roux on a musical journey. 19 December 2020 1:15 PM
Banned: These countries have said no to SA flights due to new Covid-19 variant Last week scientists discovered a new variant of Covid-19 virus which they say is driving the current second wave in South Africa. 22 December 2020 8:02 AM
Latest: What we know so far about SA's new Covid-19 variant Two new variants of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 have been identified in South Africa and in the United Kingdom. 21 December 2020 9:33 AM
[WATCH] Gang of runaway farm animals 'terrorises' Turkish city 'We have been taken hostage by one sheep, one goat and three lambs!' lamented the Nevsehir Municipality in Turkey. 20 December 2020 4:27 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements "It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco. 11 December 2020 2:07 PM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Wits ICPP Covid tracking system

Wits ICPP Covid tracking system

23 December 2020 6:02 PM

Guest: Bruce Mellado

There's been a surge in the number of Covid cases across South Africa in the last two weeks. The increases show clear signs of being the start of the second wave.  Gauteng has the highest cumulative caseload in the country and already at least 20 wards have been identified as developing hotspots.  Wits University's Institute for Collider Particle Physics, in collaboration with IBM, has developed a digital dashboard to flag these clusters.  We speak to Professor Bruce Mellado, Director of the ICPP, who is also a senior scientist at iThemba LABS.


Neil Manthorpe Talks to Mike Wills about the Proteas test Series in over a year (1)

24 December 2020 5:50 PM

Guest: Reverend Mzwandile Molo

Acting Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi Addresses the Provinces preparation for th

24 December 2020 5:46 PM

Guest: Panyaza Lesufi

How has the Price of Food Changed since Lockdown Level 5

24 December 2020 5:45 PM

Guest: Matthew  Dennis

Is the western Cape Prepared for a dramatic increase in positive Covid cases hea

24 December 2020 4:36 PM

Guest: Dr Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

Update on the Proteas planned series against Sri Lanka

24 December 2020 4:15 PM

Guest: Neil Manthorpe | Cricket Correspondent at Mwp

How likely is it that you Could get Covid Again

24 December 2020 4:14 PM

Guest: Dr Charl van Loggerenberg | General Manager: Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

Israel heading to elections again

23 December 2020 6:05 PM

Guest: Prof Neve Gordon

Israel is to hold its fourth elections in 2 years after the two main political parties in the coalition government failed to meet a deadline in a row over state budgets. 
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former rival, Defence Minister Benny Gantz, formed a unity government in May following 3 inconclusive elections since early 2019.
But the coalition has been teetering on the brink of collapse for weeks.
Netanyahu, who is on trial for alleged corruption, is hoping the polls to be held in March next year, will see him return to office for the sixth time.
We speak to Neve Gordon, professor of International Law and Human Rights at Queen Mary University of London who is a specialist on Israeli politics and the author of "Israel’s Occupation, the first complete history of Israeli rule of the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem".

Impact of Covid and curfew on Safair flights

23 December 2020 6:04 PM

We speak to Kirby Gordon, spokesperson for FlySafair, about the impact that Covid and the new earlier curfew has had on the airline's flights.

Weather for the Christmas weekend in Gauteng and Western Cape

23 December 2020 5:12 PM

Guest: Henning Grobler

We get an update on the Christmas weekend weather in Gauteng and the Western Cape from SA Weather Service's forecaster, Henning Grobler.

