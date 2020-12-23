Wits ICPP Covid tracking system

Guest: Bruce Mellado
There's been a surge in the number of Covid cases across South Africa in the last two weeks. The increases show clear signs of being the start of the second wave. Gauteng has the highest cumulative caseload in the country and already at least 20 wards have been identified as developing hotspots. Wits University's Institute for Collider Particle Physics, in collaboration with IBM, has developed a digital dashboard to flag these clusters. We speak to Professor Bruce Mellado, Director of the ICPP, who is also a senior scientist at iThemba LABS.
Guest: Prof Neve Gordon
Israel is to hold its fourth elections in 2 years after the two main political parties in the coalition government failed to meet a deadline in a row over state budgets.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former rival, Defence Minister Benny Gantz, formed a unity government in May following 3 inconclusive elections since early 2019.
But the coalition has been teetering on the brink of collapse for weeks.
Netanyahu, who is on trial for alleged corruption, is hoping the polls to be held in March next year, will see him return to office for the sixth time.
We speak to Neve Gordon, professor of International Law and Human Rights at Queen Mary University of London who is a specialist on Israeli politics and the author of "Israel’s Occupation, the first complete history of Israeli rule of the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem".
Guest: Henning Grobler
We get an update on the Christmas weekend weather in Gauteng and the Western Cape from SA Weather Service's forecaster, Henning Grobler.