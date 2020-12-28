Gift of the Givers to deliver 900 oxygen machines to EC

Guest: Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder of Gift of the Givers



Disaster reponse NGO, Gift of the Givers, says it will be delivering 900 much-needed oxygen machine to hospitals in the Eastern Cape. The locally-made machines, produced by the CSIR and funded by the Solidarity Fund, are essentially mechanical instead of electronic, easy to use, practical and highly effective. The Gift of the Givers says it will be distributing 12,000 of these machines free to everyone on the EC Health Group and nationwide. It says requests have been pouring in from hospitals overrun by patients requiring oxygen delivery. We speak to the organisation's founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman.