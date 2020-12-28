Gift of the Givers to deliver 900 oxygen machines to EC

Guest: Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder of Gift of the Givers
Disaster reponse NGO, Gift of the Givers, says it will be delivering 900 much-needed oxygen machine to hospitals in the Eastern Cape. The locally-made machines, produced by the CSIR and funded by the Solidarity Fund, are essentially mechanical instead of electronic, easy to use, practical and highly effective. The Gift of the Givers says it will be distributing 12,000 of these machines free to everyone on the EC Health Group and nationwide. It says requests have been pouring in from hospitals overrun by patients requiring oxygen delivery. We speak to the organisation's founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman.
Guest: Neil Manthorp
We speak to cricket commentator, Neil Manthorp, about day 3 of South Africa's first Test match against Sri Lanka, currently underway in Centurion.
Guest: Chris Vick | Communications Consultant
We speak to communications specialist, Chris Vick, about what more can be done to drive home the message about the dangers of Covid-19.
Guest: Charlotte Kilbane | at Primedia Broadcasting
Cape Talk news editor, Charlotte Kilbane, wraps up the latest news about Covid-19 including passing the million mark, what the situation is like in the various provinces, and the likelihood of new restrictions.
