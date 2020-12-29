Reaction to new rules pertaining to restaurants

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:45
Last day of first Test SA vs Sri Lanka
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Neil Manthorp
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Top chef and Cape Town restaurateur Liam Tomlin 'devastated' by new restrictions Restaurateur Liam Tomlin says he was shocked by the announcement of harsher Level 3 regulations after barely making it through the... 29 December 2020 5:00 PM
G'ment urged to 'name and shame' venues that flout Covid-19 regs Cape Town Tourism's Enver Duminy speaks to Kokesto Sachane about the impact Level 3 will have on the local tourism industry. 29 December 2020 4:58 PM
Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding from 10pm Eskom has announced that it will implement Stage 2 load shedding from 10pm on Tuesday night until 5am tomorrow morning. 29 December 2020 3:39 PM
Justice Zondo's almighty battle to get Jacob Zuma to testify heads to ConCourt "Witnesses before commissions of inquiry do not have the right to remain silent", says Lawson Naidoo (Casac). 29 December 2020 1:32 PM
Ramaphosa moves SA back to 'adjusted' Level 3 lockdown. These are the new rules President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa will be placed under a new Level 3 lockdown from midnight until 15 Janua... 28 December 2020 8:43 PM
Winde calls for more Covid-19 curbs ahead of meeting with Ramaphosa and premiers Premier Alan Winde says he'll be asking for tighter Covid-19 restrictions when he meets with the President's Coordinating Council... 28 December 2020 11:00 AM
Renting and letting property – how to determine what's fair to charge or pay "There’s a huge supply of properties for rent," says Tamira Gumzburg on determining what a market-related rental is right now. 29 December 2020 12:03 PM
Working from home? Do it from a beach in Thailand, or anywhere else in the world "We’re all between 40 and 60 years old. We’re not backpacking. The glamour of travel is exhilarating!" says author Kate Emmerson. 29 December 2020 10:18 AM
Brace for substantial fuel price increases going into 2021, says AA The Automobile Association (AA) predicts that fuel prices are set for hefty rises at the end of December 2020. 29 December 2020 9:56 AM
Tanning your anus – it’s good for you, claims some 'wellness influencers' "Perineum sunning" – tanning the area between the genitals and anus - is a thing. We kid you not. 29 December 2020 3:20 PM
'Sex can be awkward and messy and funny, but no-one talks about those bits' Writer Tiffany Mugo chats to CapeTalk about her new book Quirky Quick Guide to Having Great Sex 29 December 2020 2:33 PM
WhatsApp stops working on older phones from 1 January – will yours be OK? Considering how useful WhatsApp is, a lot of older phones are about to become useless. Brendon Petersen has a hack that may help. 29 December 2020 8:47 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
2020 wasn't all doom and gloom - here are some good things that happened Good Things Guy's, Brent Lindique shares with Cape Talk some of his favorites good news stories from the past 12 months. 22 December 2020 2:19 PM
We should all try and be a little bit more authentic - Nina Hastie The SAFTA Award-nominated, writer, comedian, and actress joined Sara-Jayne King for the 'Saturday Profile' on Weekend Breakfast. 21 December 2020 12:24 PM
CapeTalk's own Charlene le Roux takes over the airwaves with her music faves Traffic presenter by day, actress some of the time and DJ this weekend - join Charlene le Roux on a musical journey. 19 December 2020 1:15 PM
Covid-19: UK hospitals overwhelmed. Some treating patients in ambulance bays On Sunday, at one hospital in London, ambulance crews waited for six hours to hand over patients, reported the BBC. 28 December 2020 3:16 PM
Banned: These countries have said no to SA flights due to new Covid-19 variant Last week scientists discovered a new variant of Covid-19 virus which they say is driving the current second wave in South Africa. 22 December 2020 8:02 AM
Latest: What we know so far about SA's new Covid-19 variant Two new variants of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 have been identified in South Africa and in the United Kingdom. 21 December 2020 9:33 AM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
Justice Zondo's almighty battle to get Jacob Zuma to testify heads to ConCourt "Witnesses before commissions of inquiry do not have the right to remain silent", says Lawson Naidoo (Casac). 29 December 2020 1:32 PM
Covid-19: Should schools rather remain closed come 27 January? Will it be safe (enough) to return? Lester Kiewit interviews Basil Manuel (National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA). 28 December 2020 1:43 PM
Move away from lockdown! Wear a mask, ventilate... You know the drill A second hard lockdown is not inevitable or necessary. John Maytham interviews Adrian Puren (NICD). 28 December 2020 9:05 AM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Reaction to new rules pertaining to restaurants

29 December 2020 4:12 PM

Guest: Liam Tomlin, Owner of Chef's Warehouse

Top chef and Cape Town restaurateur, Liam Tomlin, gives us his views on the latest Covid-19 regulations which will see restaurants closing at 20h and unable to serve alcohol.


Uganda elections

29 December 2020 5:13 PM

Guest: Culton Scovia Nakamya

Ugandans go to the polls in general elections in January that have been marred by pre-election violence. President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power for 36 years, has changed the constitution to be able to run again. Analysts fear that this violence will not stop at the polls.

Are there enough boots on the ground to police the new regulations

29 December 2020 5:11 PM

Guest: Dr Simon Howell | Research Fellow  at Centre for Criminology at UCT

Under the new Covid-19 regulations, not wearing a mask has become an offence, plus various other new rules like not being allowed to go to beaches, dams, rivers, and so on, will require lots of boots on the ground to police.  We ask Dr Simon Howell, research fellow at UCT's Centre for Criminology, if there are enough policeman to even begin to get to grips with the situation.

Comment on new liquor regulations

29 December 2020 4:15 PM

Guest: Lucky Ntimane | Convener  at National Liquor Traders Council

We speak to Lucky Ntimane, national convenor of the Liquor Traders' Formation which represents liquor trader associations across the country, about the new ban on the sale of alcohol. 

Impact of new regulations on tourism in Western Cape

29 December 2020 4:13 PM

Guest: Enver Duminy | CEO at Cape Town Tourism

Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism speaks to us about the impact the new Covid-19 regulations and Cape Town's hotspot status,  will have on tourism in the region.

Possible petrol price increase

29 December 2020 9:17 AM

Guest: Layton Beard | Spokesperson at Automobile Association

We speak to the Automobile Association's Layton Beard about the possibility of a petrol price increase on Wednesday 6 January.

Cricket SA vs Sri Lanka

28 December 2020 6:22 PM

Guest: Neil Manthorp

We speak to cricket commentator, Neil Manthorp, about day 3 of South Africa's first Test match against Sri Lanka, currently underway in Centurion.

Reports that many Americans face hunger after Trump delayed signing the aid bill

28 December 2020 6:09 PM

Guest: Prof John Stremlau | Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University

Driving home the message about Covid-19

28 December 2020 6:04 PM

Guest: Chris Vick | Communications Consultant

We speak to communications specialist, Chris Vick, about what more can be done to drive home the message about the dangers of Covid-19.

Beit Bridge backlog cleared

28 December 2020 5:04 PM

Stephen Van Neel | Director: Ports of Entry at Department of Home Affairs

