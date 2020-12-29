Are there enough boots on the ground to police the new regulations

Guest: Dr Simon Howell | Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
Under the new Covid-19 regulations, not wearing a mask has become an offence, plus various other new rules like not being allowed to go to beaches, dams, rivers, and so on, will require lots of boots on the ground to police. We ask Dr Simon Howell, research fellow at UCT's Centre for Criminology, if there are enough policeman to even begin to get to grips with the situation.
Guest: Culton Scovia Nakamya
Ugandans go to the polls in general elections in January that have been marred by pre-election violence. President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power for 36 years, has changed the constitution to be able to run again. Analysts fear that this violence will not stop at the polls.
Guest: Lucky Ntimane | Convener at National Liquor Traders Council
We speak to Lucky Ntimane, national convenor of the Liquor Traders' Formation which represents liquor trader associations across the country, about the new ban on the sale of alcohol.
Guest: Enver Duminy | CEO at Cape Town Tourism
Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism speaks to us about the impact the new Covid-19 regulations and Cape Town's hotspot status, will have on tourism in the region.
Guest: Liam Tomlin, Owner of Chef's Warehouse
Top chef and Cape Town restaurateur, Liam Tomlin, gives us his views on the latest Covid-19 regulations which will see restaurants closing at 20h and unable to serve alcohol.
Guest: Layton Beard | Spokesperson at Automobile Association
We speak to the Automobile Association's Layton Beard about the possibility of a petrol price increase on Wednesday 6 January.
Guest: Neil Manthorp
We speak to cricket commentator, Neil Manthorp, about day 3 of South Africa's first Test match against Sri Lanka, currently underway in Centurion.
Guest: Prof John Stremlau | Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University
Guest: Chris Vick | Communications Consultant
We speak to communications specialist, Chris Vick, about what more can be done to drive home the message about the dangers of Covid-19.
Stephen Van Neel | Director: Ports of Entry at Department of Home Affairs