Whatsapp may stop working on older phones from 1 January

Guest: Dr Simon Howell | Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT



Under the new Covid-19 regulations, not wearing a mask has become an offence, plus various other new rules like not being allowed to go to beaches, dams, rivers, and so on, will require lots of boots on the ground to police. We ask Dr Simon Howell, research fellow at UCT's Centre for Criminology, if there are enough policeman to even begin to get to grips with the situation.

