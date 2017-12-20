18 year-old Ayabonga Buhlungu on his dream of a career in fashion.

Ayabonga is 18 years old. He grew up in Khayelitsh and he has been studying fashion at school since grade 8. He has one little sister and his mother who is a single mother and has raised him since his father passed away when he was 3 years old, provides their income doing traditional sewing.
He has already been selling his unique and original designs on Facebook for sometime, and recently created a stunning piece from waste material for a fashion show on the Mitchelle’s Plain promenade. He is passionate about fashion design and incredibly talented. He would love the opportunity to study further but does not even know what schools teach fashion and without help will not be able to study further.
Guest: Kaylee Faure | co-founderLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gary Arenson | Physio, MD & Founder. Ergotherapy - Ergotherapy SolutionsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Burtram Fielding | Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at University Of Western CapeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Felix Potocnik | Member at South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Polly Roy | Tel: Chair of Virology at The London School of Hygiene and Tropical MedicineLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sylvester Hlati | President of SADC traditional medicine practitioners associationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gavin GreyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tim Murithi | Extraordinary Professor of African Studies, University of Free State, South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Neil Manthorp | manners-on-cricket.comLISTEN TO PODCAST