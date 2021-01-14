More Ters relief looks ‘positive’ as business and labour press for action

Guest: Liam Tomlin, Owner of Chef's Warehouse



A new labour law covering staff remuneration in restaurants and fast-food outlets comes into effect this week in what is the latest setback for an industry struggling under Covid-19 regulations.

Owners will now be liable for a number of costs including higher hourly salaries, funeral benefits, and weekly payments to clean uniforms.

This after the Department of Employment and Labour extended the principal collective agreement of the newly formed Bargaining Council for the Fast Food, Restaurant, Catering and Allied Trades to all employers – including those who are not members.

All restaurants and fast food outlets have a month to register with the council.

