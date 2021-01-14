More Ters relief looks ‘positive’ as business and labour press for action

Robert Legh | Chair of the working group on Labour at Business for SA (B4SA)
Guest: Leon Traut, Labour consultant at the Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa)
Guest: Bill Schneider
It's inauguration day for Joe Biden, with many across the United States and the world watching as he is sworn in as the country's 46th president at noon Washington time.
He will take the helm of what is a a deeply divided nation following outgoing president, Donald Trump's years in office, and in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Guest: Gaye Davis | EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Guest: Adriaan Basson, editor, News24
Guest: Arnold Wellens
Guest: Kyle Cowan | Investigative journalist at News24
Guest: Prof Mike Tipton
Guest: Joanne Yawitch | Ceo at The National Business Initiative
Guest: Liam Tomlin, Owner of Chef's Warehouse
A new labour law covering staff remuneration in restaurants and fast-food outlets comes into effect this week in what is the latest setback for an industry struggling under Covid-19 regulations.
Owners will now be liable for a number of costs including higher hourly salaries, funeral benefits, and weekly payments to clean uniforms.
This after the Department of Employment and Labour extended the principal collective agreement of the newly formed Bargaining Council for the Fast Food, Restaurant, Catering and Allied Trades to all employers – including those who are not members.
All restaurants and fast food outlets have a month to register with the council.
Guest: Dr Jacinta Delhaize | Postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department at University Of Cape Town.