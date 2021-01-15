How is medical oxygen made?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:45
Researchers make astonishing galactic find with SA’s MeerKAT telescope
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Jacinta Delhaize - Postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department at University Of Cape Town.
Today at 18:09
SARS in withholding VAT refunds court judgement explained
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ernie Lai King - MD at One Road Consulting
Today at 18:13
Corporate tax regulation and SA's sovereign wealth
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marcus Botha - Head of Corporate Tax at BDO
Today at 18:15
SARS using outdated e-Filing software despite warnings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Intikhab Sheikh - Head: Technology and Solutions Delivery. at SARS
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Free courses from top universities available online
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Codrington - Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday
Today at 18:50
Where is the housing market headed in 2021?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Andrew Golding - Chief Executive at Pam Golding Property
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus - inflation outlooks for Zambia, Moz and Namibia.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Kavishe - Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa at RMB
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School -12J Investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dino Zuccollo - chairman at 12J Association of South Africa
Latest Local
SAHRC: Sassa 'turning things around' at CT offices, it should've happened sooner The SAHRC's Western Cape commissioner Chris Nissen says he's encouraged by the progress made at local Sassa offices since last wee... 19 January 2021 4:34 PM
Outcry after Mediclinic justifies ties to apartheid era ‘Dr Death’ Wouter Basson Private hospital group Mediclinic South Africa has come under fire after it emerged that Dr. Wouter Basson is still practicing at... 19 January 2021 3:41 PM
ECDs don't have to close their doors along with schools - Necda Early childhood development (ECD) centres will be allowed to reopen as they are not regulated by the Department of Basic Education... 19 January 2021 1:24 PM
ANC to suspend Carl Niehaus. Ace Magashule distances himself from the MK vet Lester Kiewit interviews Tshidi Madia, a senior political journalist at EWN. 19 January 2021 12:17 PM
Covid-19 vaccine tax? 'Govt needs to tell the nation what the funding model is' Human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative Fatima Hassan says the minister needs to answer questions from citizens. 18 January 2021 1:54 PM
'Detractors want to blame Eskom's woes on Cyril Ramaphosa' Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe implicated President Cyril Ramaphosa at the state capture commission of inquiry last week and his de... 18 January 2021 1:23 PM
11 tips for saving up to R17 000 per year on fuel The economy is old, mouldy toast. Bianca de Beer of Dialdirect Insurance shares 11 driving tips to help you make ends meet. 19 January 2021 2:59 PM
Despairing small wine farmers threaten to sue Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma Once booming, internationally famous wine farms are going out of business, taking huge numbers of jobs with them. 19 January 2021 1:38 PM
Businesses need a lifeline. Bring back UIF Ters payments, says WC govt The Western Cape government has reiterated its call for a new round of UIF Ters relief to mitigate the impact of the Level 3 lockd... 19 January 2021 12:33 PM
Happy 20th birthday, Wikipedia – last outpost of the 'utopian' web Wikipedia – one of the last big websites where you are not a product sold to advertisers – has turned 20. 19 January 2021 11:03 AM
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Struggle to get an erection? It could be an early warning sign of heart disease It's time for some hard talk on a soft issue says dietician Rael Koping as he explains the link between ED and cardiovascular prob... 18 January 2021 11:52 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
Miss SA slammed for bikini pics, but supporters say criticism is form of GBV Supporters of Shudufhadzo Musida leapt to her defence on Tuesday morning when critics slammed her for posting 'bikini pics'. 19 January 2021 10:57 AM
DJ Fresh and Euphonik step down from 947 and other public gigs amid rape case DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik have been pulled off air on music station 947 after reaching an agreement with management at Primedia Bro... 16 January 2021 12:34 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 15 January 2021 5:17 PM
What can SA learn from China about handling disasters? South Africa and China are set to train public servants on governance and management of emergencies such as Covid-19. 19 January 2021 1:09 PM
[EXPLAINER] When a bronchoscopy is appropriate to treat Covid-19 Professor Keertan Dheda debunks myths spread about the procedure which is an appropriate treatment for only a small number of pati... 18 January 2021 11:22 AM
Welshman offers local govt £50m reward to find fortune he tossed on rubbish dump James Howell dumped a hard drive containing his then worthless bitcoin fortune in 2013 and now it's worth about £210m. 15 January 2021 1:58 PM
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
New laws force all restaurants to pay higher wages, and a host of other expenses "It applies to everybody. You have no choice," says Jan Truter of Labour Wise. "It comes at the worst possible time." 19 January 2021 9:26 AM
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers. 18 January 2021 6:25 PM
Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
How is medical oxygen made?

How is medical oxygen made?

15 January 2021 5:09 PM

Guest: Ross Hofmeyr | Associate Professor  Department of Anaesthesia & Perioperative Medicine  University of Cape Town


Premier Winde speaks about his weekly digicon

19 January 2021 5:21 PM

Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

Business Maverick: Release of report into racial discrimination by medical schemes is delayed again

19 January 2021 4:31 PM

Guest: Ruan Jooste | Associate Editor  at Business Maverick

Does SA have a coffin shortage?

19 January 2021 4:27 PM

Guest: Pieter van der Westhuizen | General Manager: Funeral Services at Avbob

New law that will require buildings to assess and display energy performance data

19 January 2021 4:06 PM

Guest: Barry Bredenkamp | Acting General Operations Manager at National Energy Efficiency Agency

SAHRC launches investigation into reports of death at Bellville Sassa

19 January 2021 3:57 PM

Rev. Chris Nissen | Western Cape Regional Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission

South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccine roll-out

19 January 2021 3:33 PM

Guest: Rebecca Davis | Daily Maverick 

Open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa from the SA wine industry

18 January 2021 6:03 PM

Guest: Raymond Ndlovu | Chair of the Cape Wine Auction Trust 

Uganda's Museveni wins sixth term

18 January 2021 5:46 PM

Guest: Greg Mills | Director at Brenthurst Foundation

Cars with Juliet McGuire: Audi Q3 Sportback

18 January 2021 5:32 PM

Guest: Juliet McGuire

The great school reopening debate

18 January 2021 5:25 PM

Guest: Prof Haroon Saloojee | Professor of Child Health  at Wits Univesity

Outcry after Mediclinic justifies ties to apartheid era ‘Dr Death’ Wouter Basson

Local

Miss SA slammed for bikini pics, but supporters say criticism is form of GBV

Local Entertainment

ANC to suspend Carl Niehaus. Ace Magashule distances himself from the MK vet

Local Politics

9 matric exam markers in North West test positive for COVID-19

19 January 2021 4:59 PM

Lebanon returns two stolen 18th-century icons to Greece

19 January 2021 4:58 PM

Inside the coronavirus 501Y.V2 variant

19 January 2021 4:04 PM

