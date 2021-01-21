Funding of SA's energy transition

Guest: Joanne Yawitch | Ceo at The National Business Initiative



A new initiative was officially launched on Tuesday which aims to define the role that finance should play in supporting South Africa and India’s transition to more climate-resilient economies.



The ‘Just Transition Finance Roadmaps in South Africa and India Project’ is a multi-partner project with backers including South Africa's National Business Initiative, which is a coalition working towards sustainable growth and development in the country.



Initiative partners say funding could play a key role in supporting just energy transitions and that the development of finance roadmaps can help guide banks and other financiers as to where future investment was required.



This could also lay out how funding could be mobilised to maximise the social and economic benefits of these investments.