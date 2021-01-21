Salt River Market development

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: : Ways to make safety part of your fitness and training
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - KFM Mornings host at KFM
Today at 05:10
CWU will go ahead with a total blackout at SABC on Friday
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Aubrey Tshabalala - General Secretary at Communications Workers Union (CWU)
Today at 05:46
Moroka Swallows vs Mamelodi Sundowns
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Vuyani Joni - Editor at Soccer Laduma
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Ginger prices shoot through the roof
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jaco Lubbe - Farmer, Sabie Valley Ginger
Today at 06:40
2021: restaurant battle for Covid insurance cover continues
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Anel Bestbier - Director at Thomson Wilkes Attorneys
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: RIP Minister Jackson Mthembu
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Chris Vick - Communications Consultant at ...
Today at 07:20
Public Protector in the dock
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sipho Ngwema - NPA Spokesperson
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Covid wrap
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Tulio de Oliveira - Bioinformatician and director at KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform (Krisp)
Today at 08:21
City Faves : Cape Town Rocks
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Barbara van Rijsewijk - Co-founder at Cape Town Rocks Facebook Group
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Virgin Active respond to Aircon issue
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Biden Administration & Africa
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Will Stevens - Deputy Consul General at U.S. Consulate In Cape Town
Today at 11:05
The Future now with Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
‘Ginger with a GoPRO’, crowdfunds over R600 000 to feed hungry communities during lockdown.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chad Nathan
Today at 15:40
Global insect numbers plummeting
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Mike Picker - Deputy Head of the Department of Biological Sciences at University Of Capetown
Today at 17:45
Music: Year of Dogs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nic Van Graan
Latest Local
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff. 21 January 2021 7:52 PM
Ginger shortage impacting ginger beer quality and price - SA producer Yamama Gemmer prides itself on using the best-quality imported ginger. Now it's forced to source the spice from wherever it can. 21 January 2021 7:13 PM
No further repo rate cut says Reserve Bank, increases expected in both Q2 and Q3 The SA Reserve Bank has announced the repo rate is unchanged at 3.5%. 'I would have cut!' declares economist Xhanti Payi. 21 January 2021 6:44 PM
View all Local
[BREAKING NEWS] Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away from Covid-19 Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu died on Thursday from complications related to Covid-19, announced President Ramaphosa. 21 January 2021 3:02 PM
'Winde must act' - ANC wants MEC Bredell axed for meddling in municipal job post Local Government MEC Anton Bredell has been found guilty of an ethics violation after interfering in a municipal appointment. 21 January 2021 2:30 PM
Minister Motshekga will release matric results on 22 February - DBE Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says Friday is the deadline for marked papers and then verification by Umalusi begins. 21 January 2021 2:22 PM
View all Politics
Strategies to help your small business not only survive, but thrive in 2021 Entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis has tips for business owners looking for a plan of action to tackle current uncertainty. 21 January 2021 8:54 PM
Ginger and garlic prices are skyrocketing – and unlikely to ever be cheap again "The market wasn't ready for what came our way; the rediscovery of their health benefits," says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher. 21 January 2021 3:28 PM
Hire unemployed South African doctors of all races, not Cubans – Herman Mashaba "People are dying," says Mashaba. "They don’t care who gives them service, whether you’re black or white. Employ our people!" 21 January 2021 12:04 PM
View all Business
9 fuel-saving tips... as petrol prices set to rise Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena shares these 9 tips to save petrol. 20 January 2021 2:33 PM
[PHOTOS] You can go to the beach! But only in the Northern Cape A semi-desert meeting ice-cold west coast waters has its own unique African beauty. 20 January 2021 10:50 AM
If interest rate remains stable, 2021 to bring more surprises in property market Despite the pandemic, 2020 saw a rally in residential property sales. Andrew Golding examines the trends expected in 2021. 19 January 2021 8:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
Sorry not sorry? Somizi slammed for posting jouno's cell number on Instagram Sanef is calling for action to be taken against Somizi, calling his actions 'a direct attack on media freedom in the country'. 20 January 2021 1:37 PM
[PHOTOS] You can go to the beach! But only in the Northern Cape A semi-desert meeting ice-cold west coast waters has its own unique African beauty. 20 January 2021 10:50 AM
Miss SA slammed for bikini pics, but supporters say criticism is form of GBV Supporters of Shudufhadzo Musida leapt to her defence on Tuesday morning when critics slammed her for posting 'bikini pics'. 19 January 2021 10:57 AM
View all Entertainment
Twitter had a field day with #ThingsImGonnaMissAboutTrump As Donald Trump said farewell to his presidency, the Twitterati could not resist posting hilarious moments we won't forget. 21 January 2021 11:40 AM
President Biden reaches out to Trump supporters: 'We must end this uncivil war' Joe Biden's been sworn in as 46th US president. Axios reporter Ursula Perano on what to expect from his first 100 days in office. 20 January 2021 7:49 PM
Doctored video takes the Mickey out of Trump farewell: Hit the road Jack! Donald Trump left the White House for the last time as president of the United States on Wednesday morning. 20 January 2021 5:31 PM
View all World
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
View all Africa
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff. 21 January 2021 7:52 PM
Ginger and garlic prices are skyrocketing – and unlikely to ever be cheap again "The market wasn't ready for what came our way; the rediscovery of their health benefits," says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher. 21 January 2021 3:28 PM
Hire unemployed South African doctors of all races, not Cubans – Herman Mashaba "People are dying," says Mashaba. "They don’t care who gives them service, whether you’re black or white. Employ our people!" 21 January 2021 12:04 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
Salt River Market development

Salt River Market development

21 January 2021 5:37 PM

Guest: Malusi Booi | Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements at City of Cape Town

We speak to Malusi Booi, the City of Cape Town's Mayco member for Human Settlements about an article in today's Daily Maverick which suggests that officials are dragging their feet over a proposed affordable housing development on the site of the old Salt River Market.

Nick Budlender writes that the market could be the most well-located and socially mixed affordable housing development in South Africa, but that no-one at the City of Cape Town is driving the development forward. 


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

US politics Update

21 January 2021 6:17 PM

Guest: Jacob Parakilas

US president Joe Biden is about to start his first full day in office following his inauguration as the country's 46th president yesterday.
The ceremony took place in a city under heavy guard after a mob rampaged through the Capitol about two weeks ago in protest against the election outcome.
In his speech, Biden spoke of the need for unity and warned that the coronavirus pandemic in the US was entering its "deadliest period".
Just hours after being sworn in, Biden signed 15 executive orders, including reversing former president Donald Trump's policies on climate change and immigration.
We speak to  US political analyst and Associate at LSE IDEAS, Jacob Parakilas, on the line from Nigeria.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Distell and Remgro's tentative steps into cannabis sector

21 January 2021 5:47 PM

Guest: Sasha Planting | Associate Editor  at Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Funding of SA's energy transition

21 January 2021 5:25 PM

Guest: Joanne Yawitch | Ceo at The National Business Initiative

A new initiative was officially launched on Tuesday which aims to define the role that finance should play in supporting South Africa and India’s transition to more climate-resilient economies. 
 
The  ‘Just Transition Finance Roadmaps in South Africa and India Project’ is a multi-partner project with backers including South Africa's National Business Initiative, which is a coalition working towards sustainable growth and development in the country.
 
Initiative partners say funding could play a key role in supporting just energy transitions and that the development of finance roadmaps can help guide banks and other financiers as to where future investment was required.
 
This could also lay out how funding could be mobilised to maximise the social and economic benefits of these investments.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Insurgency in northern Mozambique

21 January 2021 5:18 PM

Guest: Peter Fabricius

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

21 January 2021 4:11 PM

Guest: Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Taxes to fund vaccines

21 January 2021 4:04 PM

Guest:  Khaya Sithole

National Treasury has said that raising taxes is one of the options it is looking at as a way to raise what the department of health estimates is 20 billion rand South Africa will need to vaccinate the entire country.
It is also reportedly looking into several other possible funding mechanisms including widening the budget deficit and reprioritising government spending.
We speak to independent analyst and columnist, Khaya Sithole,  about whether raising taxes is the best way to go about this.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fedhasa's Leon Traut explains court action over extension of Bargaining Council Collective Agreement

20 January 2021 6:56 PM

Guest: Leon Traut, Labour consultant at the Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Biden's inauguration

20 January 2021 6:32 PM

Guest: Bill Schneider

It's inauguration day for Joe Biden, with many across the United States and the world watching as he is sworn in as the country's 46th president at noon Washington time.
He will take the helm of what is a a deeply divided nation following outgoing president, Donald Trump's years in office, and in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SASSA officials called to account to parliament

20 January 2021 6:21 PM

Guest: Gaye Davis | EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

City Power says latest cable theft in Roodepoort cost over R1m

21 January 2021 8:56 PM

UK pledges $55 million in aid during Raab visit to Sudan

21 January 2021 8:22 PM

Netcare helicopter crashes near Bergville, claiming 5 lives

21 January 2021 7:29 PM

