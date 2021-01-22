Global insect numbers plummeting

Guest: Kate Skinner



Google has threatened to pull its search engine from Australia, and Facebook says it will pull its news from its feed for users in that country, if a new law comes into effect.

The Australian government has proposed legislation which would force the two companies to negotiate payments to news media companies for their content.

Google says that after looking at the law in detail, it does not see a way, with the financial and operational risks, for it to continue offering its services in Australia.

It claims the country wants to make it pay to show links to and snippets of news stories in Google Search, not just for news articles featured in places like Google News.

Australia's prime minister says the government does not "respond to threats”.

