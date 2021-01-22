Books with John

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:10
SJ's top picks for the weekend
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Rebecca Kanoerera
Today at 06:20
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:40
Doctor's surgery
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Charl van Loggerenberg - General Manager: Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
Today at 07:10
My Amazing Life: Ntando Mahlangu
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Ntando Mahlangu - Paralympic star
Today at 07:40
Wellness: Compulsive Hoarding
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
David Rosenstein
Today at 08:10
Rape culture
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Kathleen Dey - Director at Rape Crisis
Today at 08:50
Why pronounciation matters
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Tessa Dowling - senior lecturer, African Languages Section, School of Languages and Literature at University of Cape Town
Today at 09:10
Profile on Celeste Ntuli
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Celeste Ntuli
Today at 09:45
Music with L.A.X
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
L.A.X .
Latest Local
Covid-19 can be easily tweaked to adjust to new strains, explains NICD prof .John Maytham speaks to Professor Lynn Morris, principal medical scientist and head of HIV Virology at the NICD. 22 January 2021 6:12 PM
Southern Africa braces for impact as tropical storm Eloise intensifies Live in Limpopo, Mpumalanga or KZN? Brace yourself! Tropical storm Eloise, expected to make landfall near Beira, is intensifying. 22 January 2021 3:05 PM
10% drop in festive season road deaths, but no reduction in real terms, says AA Travel restrictions in lockdown level 3 likely contributed to the fewer road deaths over the festive season says Layton Beard. 22 January 2021 1:25 PM
Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah. 22 January 2021 1:39 PM
He never forgot his humanity - politicians and journalists mourn Jackson Mthembu Political leaders and members of the media have paid tribute to the late Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu. 22 January 2021 9:21 AM
Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away from Covid-19 Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu died on Thursday from complications related to Covid-19, announced President Ramaphosa. 21 January 2021 3:02 PM
10 countries that lead the world in vaccinating their people against Covid-19 Only Israel and the UAE are further along than the tiny African nation of Seychelles, ranked 178th by the size of its economy. 22 January 2021 2:07 PM
Virgin Active responds to customer complaint about gym ventilation 'We do allow the clubs to open windows and doors' but the ventilation systems remain key, explains Virgin Active's Derek du Preez. 22 January 2021 10:50 AM
Santam's three-month settlement offer 'flying in the face of policy and courts' Attorney Anel Bestbier has slammed insurer Santam’s decision to limit business interruption settlement offers to just three months... 22 January 2021 8:01 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 22 January 2021 John's 3 book picks for the week. 22 January 2021 5:58 PM
Ginger shortage impacting ginger beer quality and price - SA producer Yamama Gemmer prides itself on using the best-quality imported ginger. Now it's forced to source the spice from wherever it can. 21 January 2021 7:13 PM
Ginger and garlic prices are skyrocketing – and unlikely to ever be cheap again "The market wasn't ready for what came our way; the rediscovery of their health benefits," says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher. 21 January 2021 3:28 PM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
Sorry not sorry? Somizi slammed for posting jouno's cell number on Instagram Sanef is calling for action to be taken against Somizi, calling his actions 'a direct attack on media freedom in the country'. 20 January 2021 1:37 PM
[PHOTOS] You can go to the beach! But only in the Northern Cape A semi-desert meeting ice-cold west coast waters has its own unique African beauty. 20 January 2021 10:50 AM
10 countries that lead the world in vaccinating their people against Covid-19 Only Israel and the UAE are further along than the tiny African nation of Seychelles, ranked 178th by the size of its economy. 22 January 2021 2:07 PM
'Billionaire perks' - SA reacts after Johann Rupert jumps queue for Covid-19 jab There have been mixed reactions from South Africans online following reports that billionaire Johann Rupert jumped the vaccination... 22 January 2021 2:04 PM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Biden ends abortion funding rule to 'protect women's health, advance equality' The US President is ending the prohibition of the funding of NGO’s that provide abortions abroad, says Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng. 22 January 2021 12:44 PM
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff. 21 January 2021 7:52 PM
Ginger and garlic prices are skyrocketing – and unlikely to ever be cheap again "The market wasn't ready for what came our way; the rediscovery of their health benefits," says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher. 21 January 2021 3:28 PM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Books with John

Books with John

22 January 2021 5:11 PM


Music: Year of Dogs

22 January 2021 6:05 PM

Guest: Nic Van Graan

Cape Town-based band, Year of Dogs, released their debut single “Sweet Red” on all major platforms  last week.
Fresh onto the indie scene, the song is the first of several tracks that will come out over the course of the year.

Vaccines may not work as well against the new variant

22 January 2021 5:36 PM

Guest: Prof Lynn Morris

New research has shown that vaccines may not be as effective against the mutated strain of Covid-19 found in South Africa.
Penny Moore, a researcher at South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases and co-author of the study says data suggests the variant could partially evade the defences vaccines build in our bodies' immune systems.
That may mean existing vaccines won't provide as much protection to people, and that those who have had the original virus could be reinfected with the new strain.
However, both Pfizer and Moderna say the can tweak their vaccines to combat the variants within about six weeks.
We speak to Professor Lynn Morris, principal medical scientist and head of HIV Virology at the NICD.

Smart anti-Covid masks

22 January 2021 5:30 PM

Guest: Malibongwe Tyilo | Associate Editor at Maverick Life



Associate editor, Malibongwe Tyilo, writes in Maverick Life that long before wearing a protective mask became a global phenomena thanks to Covid-19, there were many companies developing them.
And some are very hi-tech. You can find masks that analyse the air you breathe, others that have ventilators, microphones and UV lights, and one that can even talk to Siri.
He joins me now to tell us about them.

Google threatens to remove its search engine from Australia if new law goes into effect

22 January 2021 5:01 PM

Guest: Kate Skinner

Google has threatened to pull its search engine from Australia, and Facebook says it will pull its news from its feed for users in that country, if a new law comes into effect.
The Australian government has proposed legislation which would force the two companies to negotiate payments to news media companies for their content.
Google says that after looking at the law in detail, it does not see a way, with the financial and operational risks,  for it to continue offering its services in Australia.
It claims the country wants to make it pay to show links to and snippets of news stories in Google Search, not just for news articles featured in places like Google News.
Australia's prime minister says the government does not "respond to threats”.

Power of poetry

22 January 2021 4:48 PM

Guest: Sindiswa Busuku

Global insect numbers plummeting

22 January 2021 4:37 PM

Guest: Prof Mike Picker | Deputy Head of the Department of Biological Sciences at University Of Capetown

A listener contacted the programme yesterday saying that her family had noticed an absence of dead bugs on their cars as they arrived at their holiday home in the Eastern Cape, having driven there from various parts of the country.
The question raised was - if this lack of squashed bugs was indicative of a general decline in insect numbers. And a quick search on Google showed that they are indeed vanishing at an alarming rate.
A new study published last week in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences showed that every year, the number of insects in some parts of the planet drops by a percentage point or two.
But is this the case in South Africa?  To find out, we speak to Prof Mike Picker, emeritus

Petition to get rid of Nathi Mthethwa

22 January 2021 4:30 PM

Guest: Mike Van Graan | Executive Director Of The African Arts Institute

US politics Update

21 January 2021 6:17 PM

Guest: Jacob Parakilas

US president Joe Biden is about to start his first full day in office following his inauguration as the country's 46th president yesterday.
The ceremony took place in a city under heavy guard after a mob rampaged through the Capitol about two weeks ago in protest against the election outcome.
In his speech, Biden spoke of the need for unity and warned that the coronavirus pandemic in the US was entering its "deadliest period".
Just hours after being sworn in, Biden signed 15 executive orders, including reversing former president Donald Trump's policies on climate change and immigration.
We speak to  US political analyst and Associate at LSE IDEAS, Jacob Parakilas, on the line from Nigeria.

Distell and Remgro's tentative steps into cannabis sector

21 January 2021 5:47 PM

Guest: Sasha Planting | Associate Editor  at Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

