Smart anti-Covid masks

Guest: Malibongwe Tyilo | Associate Editor at Maverick Life
Associate editor, Malibongwe Tyilo, writes in Maverick Life that long before wearing a protective mask became a global phenomena thanks to Covid-19, there were many companies developing them.
And some are very hi-tech. You can find masks that analyse the air you breathe, others that have ventilators, microphones and UV lights, and one that can even talk to Siri.
He joins me now to tell us about them.
Guest: Nic Van Graan
Cape Town-based band, Year of Dogs, released their debut single “Sweet Red” on all major platforms last week.
Fresh onto the indie scene, the song is the first of several tracks that will come out over the course of the year.
Guest: Prof Lynn Morris
New research has shown that vaccines may not be as effective against the mutated strain of Covid-19 found in South Africa.
Penny Moore, a researcher at South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases and co-author of the study says data suggests the variant could partially evade the defences vaccines build in our bodies' immune systems.
That may mean existing vaccines won't provide as much protection to people, and that those who have had the original virus could be reinfected with the new strain.
However, both Pfizer and Moderna say the can tweak their vaccines to combat the variants within about six weeks.
We speak to Professor Lynn Morris, principal medical scientist and head of HIV Virology at the NICD.
Guest: Kate Skinner
Google has threatened to pull its search engine from Australia, and Facebook says it will pull its news from its feed for users in that country, if a new law comes into effect.
The Australian government has proposed legislation which would force the two companies to negotiate payments to news media companies for their content.
Google says that after looking at the law in detail, it does not see a way, with the financial and operational risks, for it to continue offering its services in Australia.
It claims the country wants to make it pay to show links to and snippets of news stories in Google Search, not just for news articles featured in places like Google News.
Australia's prime minister says the government does not "respond to threats”.
Guest: Sindiswa Busuku
Guest: Prof Mike Picker | Deputy Head of the Department of Biological Sciences at University Of Capetown
A listener contacted the programme yesterday saying that her family had noticed an absence of dead bugs on their cars as they arrived at their holiday home in the Eastern Cape, having driven there from various parts of the country.
The question raised was - if this lack of squashed bugs was indicative of a general decline in insect numbers. And a quick search on Google showed that they are indeed vanishing at an alarming rate.
A new study published last week in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences showed that every year, the number of insects in some parts of the planet drops by a percentage point or two.
But is this the case in South Africa? To find out, we speak to Prof Mike Picker, emeritus
Guest: Mike Van Graan | Executive Director Of The African Arts Institute
Guest: Jacob Parakilas
US president Joe Biden is about to start his first full day in office following his inauguration as the country's 46th president yesterday.
The ceremony took place in a city under heavy guard after a mob rampaged through the Capitol about two weeks ago in protest against the election outcome.
In his speech, Biden spoke of the need for unity and warned that the coronavirus pandemic in the US was entering its "deadliest period".
Just hours after being sworn in, Biden signed 15 executive orders, including reversing former president Donald Trump's policies on climate change and immigration.
We speak to US political analyst and Associate at LSE IDEAS, Jacob Parakilas, on the line from Nigeria.
Guest: Sasha Planting | Associate Editor at Daily Maverick