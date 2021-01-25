News24's Adriaan Basson | Covid-19 vaccine botch-up may spell the end of the ANC

Guest: Adriaan Basson | News24
Guest: Prof Alex Welte | Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA) at Stellenbosch UniversityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Khilona Radia | entrepreneur businesswoman and healthcare trailblazerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Professor Narnia Bohler-Muller | Divisional executive Developmental, Capable and Ethical State (DCES) research division at the HSRCLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Debbie Schafer | MEC for Education at Western Cape - GovernmentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nikolay Petrov | senior research fellow on the Russia and Eurasia Programme at Chatham House in LondonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ferial Haffajee | Associate Editor at Daily MaverickLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ebrahim Fakir |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nic Van Graan
Cape Town-based band, Year of Dogs, released their debut single “Sweet Red” on all major platforms last week.
Fresh onto the indie scene, the song is the first of several tracks that will come out over the course of the year.
Guest: Prof Lynn Morris
New research has shown that vaccines may not be as effective against the mutated strain of Covid-19 found in South Africa.
Penny Moore, a researcher at South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases and co-author of the study says data suggests the variant could partially evade the defences vaccines build in our bodies' immune systems.
That may mean existing vaccines won't provide as much protection to people, and that those who have had the original virus could be reinfected with the new strain.
However, both Pfizer and Moderna say the can tweak their vaccines to combat the variants within about six weeks.
We speak to Professor Lynn Morris, principal medical scientist and head of HIV Virology at the NICD.