Smart anti-Covid masks

Today at 07:07
Vaccine rollout update and dispelling the misinformation
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Barry Schoub, Prof - Head of the ministerial advisory committee on vaccines
Today at 07:20
Increase in myopia during lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adele Camarena
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Security Agency's own "rogue unit"
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Hennie van Vuuren - Director of Open Secrets
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
SANEF calls for investigation into SSA funding ANA media agency
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mahlatsi Mahlase, South African National Editors Forum (SANEF)
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn Helen Seeney
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helen Seeney
Today at 10:33
SAHPRA agrees to facilitate controlled access to Ivermectin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela
Today at 11:05
Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert-Davos meeting with theme, "The Great Reset"
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:32
Tech talk with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Latest Local
Windhoek beer ad banned in SA for entrenching 'toxic masculinity' Teased for requesting lime with your beer? The Advertising Regulatory Board says the message is that 'real men drink real beer'. 27 January 2021 8:12 PM
Wine producers set to challenge alcohol sale ban in High Court 'Dialogue with govt is not working so as a last resort we decided to lodge an urgent application' - Vinpro MD Rico Basson. 27 January 2021 7:46 PM
'The Great African IP Address Heist' - 4m stolen, most from SA organisations 'You can sell them for a lot of money or you can lease them if you want to make an annuity income!' - MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen 27 January 2021 7:16 PM
View all Local
When the State Security Agency played its dirty tricks, where was Parliament? "The current SSA is rife with the nameless, faceless officials who were doing the looting," says DA MP Dianne Kohler-Barnard. 27 January 2021 12:59 PM
'We will probably see third wave in June/July' says Prof Salim Abdool Karim Expect multiple waves to occur principally at two time points in the northern and southern hemispheres, says MAC Covid-19 member. 27 January 2021 8:41 AM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
View all Politics
Would you invest in a blank cheque company? Two stories that could point to trouble online and on Wall Street 27 January 2021 7:15 PM
Alcohol ban: Crisis looming for barley farmers reliant on beer production A new harvest lies ahead and farmers are already paying to store unsold barley, 80% is traditionally destined for the beer market. 27 January 2021 6:41 PM
Why Tesla – not VW or Toyota – is the world’s most valuable carmaker Tesla barely makes a profit, yet it is worth more than the next five carmakers combined. "It’s the tech," says Ciro de Siena. 27 January 2021 2:48 PM
View all Business
Which supermarket is cheapest? It depends when and what you are buying ConsumerTalk consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says the 'basket of goods' comparison has a number of flaws. 27 January 2021 4:30 PM
These are the top 5 regrets people have after a night on the booze says survey Having sex while drunk, run ins with the police and ending up in the ER were also listed as people's biggest drinking regrets. 27 January 2021 2:25 PM
Medical aid too costly? 'Medical insurance' is far cheaper and it provides a lot For R397 per month, you get unlimited GP visits and unlimited medication. You also get basic radiology, pathology, dentistry... 27 January 2021 9:37 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
View all Sport
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman "I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now... I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star. 26 January 2021 11:55 AM
'We must pick up the spear left behind by jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa' Jazz writer Gwen Ansell says the late Jonas Gwangwa used music as a tool for liberation. 25 January 2021 3:05 PM
Life's no drag for Siv Ngesi's stunning alter-ego SIVanna! Social media erupted recently when actor and comedian Siv Ngesi unleashed his inner diva in the form of 'Sivanna'. 25 January 2021 12:59 PM
View all Entertainment
These are the top 5 regrets people have after a night on the booze says survey Having sex while drunk, run ins with the police and ending up in the ER were also listed as people's biggest drinking regrets. 27 January 2021 2:25 PM
Netherlands braces for more mass-violence after 3 nights of burning and looting Eindhoven’s mayor, likening the violence to a "civil war", wants the army to intervene. Refilwe Moloto interviews Adam Gilchrist. 27 January 2021 11:20 AM
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
View all Africa
Why Tesla – not VW or Toyota – is the world’s most valuable carmaker Tesla barely makes a profit, yet it is worth more than the next five carmakers combined. "It’s the tech," says Ciro de Siena. 27 January 2021 2:48 PM
Jacob Zuma has always been a kept politician - Jacques Pauw Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Pauw, author of "The President's Keepers: Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison". 26 January 2021 12:20 PM
‘Wealth gained by 10 richest men during pandemic could buy vaccines for all' "The world’s 10 richest men increased their wealth, in some case because of the pandemic, by $540 billion," says Adam Gilchrist. 26 January 2021 9:05 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
Smart anti-Covid masks

Smart anti-Covid masks

22 January 2021 5:30 PM

Guest: Malibongwe Tyilo | Associate Editor at Maverick Life



Associate editor, Malibongwe Tyilo, writes in Maverick Life that long before wearing a protective mask became a global phenomena thanks to Covid-19, there were many companies developing them.
And some are very hi-tech. You can find masks that analyse the air you breathe, others that have ventilators, microphones and UV lights, and one that can even talk to Siri.
He joins me now to tell us about them.


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

New spate of elephant deaths in Botswana’s Okavango Delta

27 January 2021 6:12 PM

Guest: Keith Lindsay 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sludge removal services at wastewater plants to commence this week

27 January 2021 5:38 PM

Guest: Xanthea Limberg | Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Qaanitah Hunter | State security shenanigans: The rot has been allowed to fester

27 January 2021 5:25 PM

Guest: Qaanitah Hunter | News24

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

4 million African web addresses have been stolen

27 January 2021 5:15 PM

Guest: Jan Vermeulen | Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A doctor argues we must start using ivermectin now

27 January 2021 5:05 PM

Guest: Paul Freinkel | medical doctor in private practice in Johannesburg

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Republican senators signal opposition to Trump impeachment

27 January 2021 4:51 PM

Guest: Jacob Parakilas | LSE IDEAS

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Answering the basic Covid-19 questions with Prof Francois Venter

27 January 2021 4:36 PM

Guest: Francois Venter | Director of Ezintsha 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Guy Lamb: ANALYSIS | Lockdown policing is not lekker

27 January 2021 4:24 PM

Guest: Dr Guy Lamb

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Good cop, bad cop: Will 2021 be a repeat of the lockdown policing seen in 2020?

27 January 2021 4:04 PM

Dr Guy Lamb, Criminologist - Department of Political Science at Stellenbosch University

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New light shed on Charles Darwin's 'abominable mystery'

26 January 2021 6:29 PM

Guest: Richard Buggs | evolutionary biologist at Queen Mary, University of London

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

WC's Winde reiterates call for lifting of alcohol sales ban, pushing back curfew

28 January 2021 7:02 AM

Gauteng ANCYL want Makhura to hold Lesufi accountable for sanitising expenditure

28 January 2021 6:31 AM

753 more fatalities take SA COVID-19 death toll to 42,550

28 January 2021 6:13 AM

