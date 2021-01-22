Smart anti-Covid masks

Guest: Malibongwe Tyilo | Associate Editor at Maverick Life
Associate editor, Malibongwe Tyilo, writes in Maverick Life that long before wearing a protective mask became a global phenomena thanks to Covid-19, there were many companies developing them.
And some are very hi-tech. You can find masks that analyse the air you breathe, others that have ventilators, microphones and UV lights, and one that can even talk to Siri.
He joins me now to tell us about them.
