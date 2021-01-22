Petition to get rid of Nathi Mthethwa

Today at 07:07 Vaccine rollout update and dispelling the misinformation Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Barry Schoub, Prof - Head of the ministerial advisory committee on vaccines

Today at 07:20 Increase in myopia during lockdown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adele Camarena

Today at 07:38 The Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Leanne de Bassompierre

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 Security Agency's own "rogue unit" Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Hennie van Vuuren - Director of Open Secrets

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Irina Filatova

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:40 SANEF calls for investigation into SSA funding ANA media agency Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Mahlatsi Mahlase, South African National Editors Forum (SANEF)

Today at 10:08 International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn Helen Seeney Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Helen Seeney

Today at 10:33 SAHPRA agrees to facilitate controlled access to Ivermectin Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela

Today at 11:05 Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert-Davos meeting with theme, "The Great Reset" Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university

