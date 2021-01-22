Global insect numbers plummeting

Guest: Prof Mike Picker | Deputy Head of the Department of Biological Sciences at University Of Capetown



A listener contacted the programme yesterday saying that her family had noticed an absence of dead bugs on their cars as they arrived at their holiday home in the Eastern Cape, having driven there from various parts of the country.

The question raised was - if this lack of squashed bugs was indicative of a general decline in insect numbers. And a quick search on Google showed that they are indeed vanishing at an alarming rate.

A new study published last week in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences showed that every year, the number of insects in some parts of the planet drops by a percentage point or two.

But is this the case in South Africa? To find out, we speak to Prof Mike Picker, emeritus