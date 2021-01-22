Vaccines may not work as well against the new variant

Guest: Prof Lynn Morris
New research has shown that vaccines may not be as effective against the mutated strain of Covid-19 found in South Africa.
Penny Moore, a researcher at South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases and co-author of the study says data suggests the variant could partially evade the defences vaccines build in our bodies' immune systems.
That may mean existing vaccines won't provide as much protection to people, and that those who have had the original virus could be reinfected with the new strain.
However, both Pfizer and Moderna say the can tweak their vaccines to combat the variants within about six weeks.
We speak to Professor Lynn Morris, principal medical scientist and head of HIV Virology at the NICD.
