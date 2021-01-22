Music: Year of Dogs

Guest: Nic Van Graan
Cape Town-based band, Year of Dogs, released their debut single “Sweet Red” on all major platforms last week.
Fresh onto the indie scene, the song is the first of several tracks that will come out over the course of the year.
