US politics Update

Guest: Jacob Parakilas



US president Joe Biden is about to start his first full day in office following his inauguration as the country's 46th president yesterday.

The ceremony took place in a city under heavy guard after a mob rampaged through the Capitol about two weeks ago in protest against the election outcome.

In his speech, Biden spoke of the need for unity and warned that the coronavirus pandemic in the US was entering its "deadliest period".

Just hours after being sworn in, Biden signed 15 executive orders, including reversing former president Donald Trump's policies on climate change and immigration.

We speak to US political analyst and Associate at LSE IDEAS, Jacob Parakilas, on the line from Nigeria.